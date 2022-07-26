Army vows to hunt down terrorists, ensure security

ISLAMABAD: The army’s top brass on Monday vowed to hunt down the terrorists involved in recent terrorism incidents and ensure security in the country.

The resolve was expre­ssed at the 249th Corps Com­manders Conference held at the General Head­qua­rters, whose agenda was dominated by a review of the border and internal security.

The meeting was chaired by Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

Corps Commanders’ Conferences have traditionally been a monthly feature at GHQ in which army’s operational and training matters are discussed, besides reviewing the security environment. However, this edition of the conference was held after an extraordinary break of over four months. The previous conference was held on March 15.

During this period, two formation commanders’ con­ference, a bigger army for­um attended by field formations, were, however, held. The two conferences were held in quick succession with an unusually short interval of less than two months.

The latest corps commanders’ conference was held against the backdrop of growing attacks in Balochistan and erstwhile tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Forum took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border and Internal Security,” the ISPR said.

Baloch fighters have stepped up attacks against security forces in Balochistan. In one recent such incident, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) abducted Lt Col Laeeq Baig Mirza in the mountainous Hernai district near Ziarat.

He was later assassinated by the abductors. It was a rare attack on an officer of his rank in the volatile Balochistan province and that too while travelling with his family.

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Daesh and other militant organisations targeted security forces. Attacks on polio teams in North Waziristan and Khyber districts were also reported.

The attacks in erstwhile tribal areas of KP happened as security forces’ ceasefire with banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan held. It is believed that most of these attacks were undertaken by Gulbahadur group.

Peace talks between the military and TTP are, meanwhile, continuing in Afghanistan.

The army has responded to these attacks by carrying out intelligence-based operations against the militant groups.

“COAS lauded successful ongoing counter terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses,” the ISPR said.

Gen Bajwa recalled army’s relief efforts for mitigating sufferings of the people affected due to floods and heavy rains in the country.

“The forum reaffirmed resolve of armed forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue/rehabilitation activities,” the ISPR said.

The PML-N government, which took office in April, has been hit by economic crisis and floods that have wreaked havoc in various parts of the country.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2022