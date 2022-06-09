Safeguarding sovereignty army’s ‘sacred duty’: Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity was army’s “sacred duty” and it would never fail the country.

Speaking at the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ, Gen Bajwa said: “Pakistan Army being a professional institution shall always fulfil its responsibilities towards security, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty.”

Formation Commanders’ Conference is one of the military’s larger forums, which usually meets annually for discussion on strategy, operational and training matters, besides deliberating on organisational issues. It is attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders of the army.

In quite a departure from the practice seen over the past few years, the 79th and 80th conferences were held in quick succession — within a gap of less than two months. The previous conference was held on April 12.

“Participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The reaffirmation of the resolve to protect sovereignty and integrity looked to be the institutional response to the relentless criticism coming from former prime minister Imran Khan.

Mr Khan had in his last rally questioned when the National Security Committee had concluded that the United States had interfered in Pakistan’s internal matters and was delivered a démarche for doing so, then why didn’t the defenders of the country try to foil it.

He had in other rallies and a TV interview also expressed his concern about the implications of aggravating economy for the army and the nuclear programme and ultimately the country’s integrity.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza had at a seminar earlier this week rebutted Imran Khan’s apprehensions about the nuclear programme.

Gen Bajwa, speaking at the conference, recalled the changes in the geo-strategic environment and urged the troops to maintain high standards of operational preparedness. He expressed satisfaction over the progress of Operation Raddul Fasaad and lauded the achievements made in the fight against terrorism, the ISPR said.

