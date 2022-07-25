Army huddle reviews country's internal, border security

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 249th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday, where the military huddle comprehensively reviewed the country's "security situation, particularly border and internal security".

The army chief "lauded [the] successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure [the] security of borders and safety of masses", the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The statement added that he also appreciated relief operation efforts to mitigate the challenges of people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.

"The forum reaffirmed [the] resolve of armed forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue/rehabilitation activities," the ISPR said.