DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 24, 2022

‘Criticism of institutions’ was final straw for Shujaat

Mansoor Malik Published July 24, 2022 - Updated July 24, 2022 07:25am
In this file photo, PML-Q president Cha­udhry Shujaat Hussain speaks to the media. — DawnNewsTV
In this file photo, PML-Q president Cha­udhry Shujaat Hussain speaks to the media. — DawnNewsTV

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President Chau­dhry Shujaat Hussain, the man whose letter supposedly turned the tide of the Punjab chief minister’s election, went on record with his reason for opposing the PTI-backed candidature of his cousin, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, saying he could not support “anyone who criticised state institutions”.

He clarified that while Elahi “was, is and would remain” his candidate for the office of chief minister, he (Shujaat) could not allow him to become the “the nominee of PTI”.

Chaudhry Shujaat cited this reason for his opposition to PTI backing for Elahi in a series of tweets that were shared from Mr Shujaat’s official Twitter account.

Parvez Elahi’s son, Moonis, confirmed that the account does indeed belong to the PML-Q chief and is operated by his son, Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

PML-Q chief insists Elahi remains ‘his man’ for CM slot, just not as a PTI-backed candidate

In his tweets, Chaudhry Shujaat wrote: “I cannot support anyone criticising state institutions because he [Shujaat] has cordial relations with the institutions for the past three decades. The state institutions guarantee stability in Pakistan.”

Moonis Elahi, however, claimed that Chaudhry Shujaat was under “immense pressure” and he politely refused to support Parvez Elahi as a candidate of Imran Khan.

Speaking to media persons after his bail hearing on Saturday, asked him to elaborate as to what kind of pressure was being exerted on Chaudhry Shujaat, Moonis said the reporters should put this question to Chaudhry Shujaat.

Moonis said he had gone to see Shujaat Hussain and asked whether he had written the letter on which he replied that he did.

“I have instructed the PML-Q MPAs not to vote anyone in the chief minister’s election being held in Punjab Assembly,” he quoted Chaudhry Shujaat as saying.

As Moonis contested that he [Chaudhry Shujaat] wanted Parvez Elahi not to win, the latter stated that Elahi should become the chief minister, but not as a candidate of Imran Khan. “But when I told him that in such a situation Parvez Elahi will lose the election, the PML-Q president kept mum,” Moonis stated.

It may be mentioned that Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter addressed to Punjab Assembly’s deputy speaker / presiding officer on the election day states that PML-Q president had instructed all 10 MPAs of the party, including CM candidate Parvez Elahi, “to poll their votes in favour of Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif”.

The letter also carried copies of PML-Q president’s directions to party’s 10 MPAs issued on the election day. However, none of these letters have been shared with the media thus far.

In his tweets, Shujaat Hussain suggested that all political leaders should subordinate their personal interests to the national interests so that the country could come out of the quagmire of crises. Otherwise, he said, the country would further be “divided into ideologies” and become “prey in the hands of people working for their vested interests”. He said the country was already facing a critical situation.

Referring to confrontation within the house of Chaudhrys of Gujrat, Shujaat Hussain said political conflict should not be confused with personal disagreement and stressed that all should stop politics of confrontation and work for the betterment of country and its security and well-being.

“Anyone who gets a chance to rule, should contact political opponents and jointly work for the security and stability of the country,” the PML-Q president concluded.

In a related development, Chaudhry Shujaat had a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday to discuss the political situation after the chief minister’s election.

Sources say this late-night meeting had decided that Hamza Shehbaz should not take oath as CM late in the night and do so in the morning. Sources claimed the meeting was of the view that the case against the deputy speaker’s ruling might be stretched to several dates.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (48)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Javed
Jul 24, 2022 07:28am
This man is making it up as he goes along.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 24, 2022 07:28am
This man speaks from both ends of his alimentary canal.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jul 24, 2022 07:32am
He is a seasoned politician who even talked to rebels like Bugti for the sake of Pakistan. 70 years old child Niazi is no match for him, who only cares about himself not the country!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Latif Chughtai
Jul 24, 2022 07:34am
The country is in present situation due to politicians like Ch. Shujaat Hussain and Asif Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalil
Jul 24, 2022 07:34am
Sure ! Do all these politiican suffer from Alzheimer or just bad liars?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakman
Jul 24, 2022 07:35am
When did the realization come to Pervez Elahi; I suspect soon after Zardari touched his feet and spent 5 hours at Chaudhry’s residence. No matter Chaudhry’s politics has taken a dent, people are watching and masses are always right.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Jul 24, 2022 07:37am
One of the most dumb politician in the history of this country - lived his life only on his father's political assassination.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Jul 24, 2022 07:37am
Pathetic man…
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 24, 2022 07:37am
This is some lame excuse. Bottom line is while the country is burning, none of these politicians is seriously interested in taking the motherland out of crisis but they are rather working to preserve their pride and political position.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Baloch
Jul 24, 2022 07:41am
What a looser!
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Jul 24, 2022 07:44am
Institutions need to correct their course. They are losing public support.
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Jul 24, 2022 07:48am
Look at his condition and age and tuba his greed amd last for power.
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Jul 24, 2022 07:49am
No one believes the greedy man
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Jul 24, 2022 07:51am
@Ahmad Baloch , who Imran khan ?!
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Qureshi
Jul 24, 2022 07:51am
Shujaat “under pressure” to prevent IK’s return to power in any shape or form
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Jul 24, 2022 07:52am
I do not see any single politician in Pakistan who is loyal to the people and motherland.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Jul 24, 2022 07:52am
@AJ, r u talking about Imran gogi ?
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Jul 24, 2022 07:52am
@Dr. Asim Maqbool, that is what people say about Imran khan
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jul 24, 2022 07:53am
Immense pressure from where and why? He Shjuaat should have done what is right instead of succumbing to pressures
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Jul 24, 2022 07:53am
@Abdul Latif Chughtai, is Imran khan a saint ?!
Reply Recommend 0
Arslan Wazir
Jul 24, 2022 07:56am
What a pathetic show!
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jul 24, 2022 07:57am
He is also one of the main characters who Ruined Pakistan . Just taking rubbish .
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jul 24, 2022 07:58am
@Khalil, both at the same time .
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Jul 24, 2022 08:00am
Another angle of looking at it is, SS got his son elected by forcing Shujaat to stop supporting his cousin. Do you see the intensity of keeping power in the family, of an almost defaulted country. There must be a lot to make or keep protecting what you already have.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 24, 2022 08:01am
What IK and Qasim did to opposition, the same they are now getting back. Excellent work by Zardari and NS
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jul 24, 2022 08:02am
……Ch Shujaat, is just oxygen waster; hell bent to destroy any democratic norms left in the country…..
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Jul 24, 2022 08:03am
Establishment, selectors, neutrals have been labelled. PMLN and PPP supremo had openly accused the forces of interference. Neutrals showed their hands and have been now exposed. Ch Shaijhat just does not want to say Zardari bought him.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Jul 24, 2022 08:11am
Yes Zardari and MNS never criticised and others too except PTI . Ridiculous excuse!!
Reply Recommend 0
Rzaskhan
Jul 24, 2022 08:11am
Ch shujaat had seat adjustment with IK. He should have all his people resign as his candidates have IKs supporters vote then
Reply Recommend 0
Gulakhan
Jul 24, 2022 08:15am
Who are you kidding, Chaudhry saheb?
Reply Recommend 0
Uz
Jul 24, 2022 08:18am
Wonder what was offered to him to sellout his own brother
Reply Recommend 0
Fh
Jul 24, 2022 08:19am
That is a lie. He went with the group of parties whose leaders have criticized and threatened the 'institutuIons' most and are still doing it... what is the real reason for your u-turn Mr Shujaat Chaudhri?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Jul 24, 2022 08:22am
So when the PMLN was calling the judiciary biased a few days ago, and blaming the army for supporting PTI for the last 3 years, was that okay for this man? What shameless politicians we have
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Jul 24, 2022 08:24am
And what did Zardari and Nawz do when ousted?
Reply Recommend 0
Zaher
Jul 24, 2022 08:24am
You defended Zardari not institutions, please see the statements of zardari and N league against institutions
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 24, 2022 08:26am
Bunch of excuse. We all know money was involved here.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaher
Jul 24, 2022 08:27am
Your days are numbered but you did this Sin. Politicians are for sale at any stage
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 24, 2022 08:27am
Why was Zardari at your home for hours if this was true ?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Arshad
Jul 24, 2022 08:28am
He never impressed but touched the lowest point in his political career through this action. What a lame excuse !
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jul 24, 2022 08:29am
Has he read Shahzadi gee tweets?
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 24, 2022 08:36am
This guy was once a very clever politician, but when you listen to him, it’s clear he has done lost his mind
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Jul 24, 2022 08:36am
The only leader who puts pakistan first.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Jul 24, 2022 08:40am
Great !!!! Chaudhry Shujat Hussain you have made the situation worse. You are getting senile, please give up politics.
Reply Recommend 0
ALI RAZA
Jul 24, 2022 09:05am
He shall retire now.
Reply Recommend 0
Aryann
Jul 24, 2022 09:06am
@Rafiq, paid by N league
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 24, 2022 09:18am
@Dr. Asim Maqbool, …Lal Masjid fiasco happened because of him. I remember it like yesterday.
Reply Recommend 0
Fasttrack
Jul 24, 2022 09:43am
Thank you Shujat!
Reply Recommend 0
Suleman
Jul 24, 2022 09:48am
Strange logic as Maryam and Nawaz have been criticising state institutions.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Courting instability
Updated 24 Jul, 2022

Courting instability

The only thing certain at the moment is that the Punjab chief minister’s election is far from decided.
Humane visa regime
Updated 24 Jul, 2022

Humane visa regime

The generation that witnessed the partition period and still has memories of it is fast fading.
On top of the world
24 Jul, 2022

On top of the world

IN the space of three hours on Friday, Pakistan saw its first two women set foot on its highest point. At 7:42am,...
Election farce
Updated 23 Jul, 2022

Election farce

THE winner of the election for the Punjab chief executive seemed apparent on the final count — 186 votes in favour...
Selling energy
23 Jul, 2022

Selling energy

WITH electricity rapidly becoming unaffordable and supplies more erratic in spite of surplus generation capacity,...
Child abuse epidemic
23 Jul, 2022

Child abuse epidemic

CHILDREN already have a rough deal in this society, but frequent cases of child abuse point to a deep sickness that...