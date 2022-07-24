DAWN.COM Logo

Commission formed to probe ‘harassment’ allegation against ex-NAB chief

Syed Irfan Raza Published July 24, 2022 - Updated July 24, 2022 08:12am
This file photo shows former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal. — DawnNewsTV
ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday constituted an inquiry commission to probe into the allegation of sexual offence levelled by a woman named Tayyaba Gul against former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the commission comprised three members, including National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha, NCHR member (Sindh) Anis Haroon and NCHR member (Punjab) Nadeem Ashraf.

According to the terms of reference, the commission will probe the allegations of sexual offences, including harassment, assault, outraging and insulting modesty, misdemeanour, misconduct, misuse and abuse of authority, levelled by the complainant.

It will also look into any violation of the judicial process, security of person, and right to fair trial.

The commission will also determine if any person(s) was liable of an offence defined in the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860.

The commission will also probe Ms Tayyaba’s allegation that the audio/video provided by her to the authorities was leaked to the media “for ulterior motive and design”.

According to the notification, the commission will have the powers of a criminal court under Section 10 of the PPC. In light of its findings, the commission will also recommend actions.

The issue had come to light after a private TV channel aired an audio clip in July 2020, which contained a telephonic conversation between Ms Tayyaba and the former NAB chairman.

Ms Tayyaba had not only levelled allegations against Mr Iqbal but had also accused former prime minister Imran Khan for detaining her along with her husband in Prime Minister Office when she had met him to lodge a complaint.

Earlier this month, National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee had also sent a recommendation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the removal of Mr Iqbal as the chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances in light of these allegations.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2022

Denali
Jul 24, 2022 08:22am
Well at least it was not a money laundering allegation - that is reserved for this corrupt regime
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Jul 24, 2022 08:44am
This is Extra Strange, a Commission is formed to judge ex NAB Chief. But not to judge the US backed Change of Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
The Commoner
Jul 24, 2022 08:58am
Mafia in action
Reply Recommend 0
Khalil
Jul 24, 2022 09:08am
Oh these criminals will stoop lower and lower. This show weakness of public
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Jul 24, 2022 09:09am
Once back in power Imran Khan should re-instate former chief - he was honest and to the point even for PTI he was blunt. PMLN and PPP are parties of goons and thugs
Reply Recommend 0
Salvi
Jul 24, 2022 09:11am
Javed Iqbal must go to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jul 24, 2022 09:14am
Another distraction to try to get people mind off of the worst economic disaster by this imported government
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Jul 24, 2022 09:32am
Do what you can before your boat flips.
Reply Recommend 0

