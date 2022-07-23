DAWN.COM Logo

Russia, Ukraine seal landmark grain deal in Turkiye

AFP Published July 23, 2022 - Updated July 23, 2022 09:19am
UN SECRETARY General Antonio Guterres (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend the signature ceremony on Friday.—AFP
ISTANBUL: Kyiv and Moscow on Friday penned a landmark agreement with Turkiye and the United Nations Friday to unblock Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports after a Russian blockade raised fears of a global food crisis.

In their first major deal after nearly five months of fighting, Russian and Ukrainian delegations signed individual agreements with Ankara and the UN in the wake of several rounds of laborious negotiations.

Ukraine had warned ahead of the signing that any Russian “provocations” around its encircled Black Sea ports would be met with a swift military response and refused to pen the same papers as Moscow.

“Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea — a beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at the signing ceremony in the lavish Dolmabahce Palace on the Bosphorus Strait.

The deal agreed through UN and Turkish mediation establishes safe corridors along which Ukrainian ships can come in and out of three designated Black Sea ports in and around Odessa.

And both sides also pledged not to attack ships on the way in or out.

“It will bring relief for developing countries on the edge of bankruptcy and the most vulnerable people on the edge of famine,” Guterres said.

Path to peace

The five-month war, which has displaced millions and left thousands dead, is being fought across one of Europe’s most fertile regions by two of the world’s biggest grain producers.

Up to 25 million tonnes of wheat and other grain have been blocked in Ukrainian ports by Russian warships and landmines Kyiv has laid to avert a feared amphibious assault.

“Today’s Istanbul agreement is a step in the right direction. We call for its swift implementation,” tweeted the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — a key player in the negotiations who has good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv — said he hoped the deal would “hopefully revive the path to peace”.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss congratulated Turkiye and UN for brokering the deal but cautioned “we will be watching to ensure Russia’s actions match its words”.

Earlier, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak explained the two sides would sign “mirror” agreements.

“We sign an agreement with Turkiye and the UN and undertake obligations to them. Russia signs a mirror agreement with Turkiye and the UN,” he said on social media. He warned that Russian breaches of the deal and incursions around Ukraine’s ports would be met with “an immediate military response”.

Diplomats expect grain to start fully flowing for the first time since Russia’s invasion of its Western-backed neighbour by the middle of August.

Ukrainian farmers

Still, news of the deal earlier drew scepticism from Ukrainian farmers under pressure in the war-battered south where storage facilities are rapidly filling and local prices for grain tanking.

“It gives some hope but you can’t believe what the Russians say,” said Mykola Zaverukha, a farmer with some 13,000 tonnes of grain waiting for export.

“Russia is unreliable, they have shown themselves to be year after year,” he said in the southern Mykolaiv region.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2022

Anonymouseee
Jul 23, 2022 09:50am
Turkey stepping in to the rescue again. Well done. I don’t believe Ukraine is in any position to throw threats at Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Jul 23, 2022 11:30am
Why just wheat? No not complete peace!
Reply Recommend 0
Waleed Ikram
Jul 23, 2022 11:34am
Well done Turkeyi Muslims should lead the way
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzada
Jul 23, 2022 07:00pm
@Nick, NY, Because the west is not ready to negotiate, while Ukrainian people are getting killed every day.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Jul 23, 2022 07:07pm
@Waleed Ikram, Turkey is getting grain insurance and transit charges by its shipping lines, Its earning millions , no bravado here.
Reply Recommend 0

