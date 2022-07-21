CM Quddus dissatisfied over QDA performance

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Quetta Development Authority (QDA) and ordered action against those responsible for mismanagement in the Quetta Master Plan and other matters.

The chief minister issued the directives during a meeting of the governing body of QDA here on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed issues relating to Quetta development and reviewed the performance of the QDA. The meeting was briefed on financial affairs of the QDA projects and proposed schemes.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2022