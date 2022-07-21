DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 21, 2022

CM Quddus dissatisfied over QDA performance

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published July 21, 2022 - Updated July 21, 2022 09:49am
Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo speaks to the media in Quetta. — DawnNewsTV/File
Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo speaks to the media in Quetta. — DawnNewsTV/File

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Quetta Development Authority (QDA) and ordered action against those responsible for mismanagement in the Quetta Master Plan and other matters.

The chief minister issued the directives during a meeting of the governing body of QDA here on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed issues relating to Quetta development and reviewed the performance of the QDA. The meeting was briefed on financial affairs of the QDA projects and proposed schemes.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The decision to stay
Updated 21 Jul, 2022

The decision to stay

The wiser option may be to seek a fresh, clear public mandate, instead of completing the term.
Tehraan summit
21 Jul, 2022

Tehraan summit

THE power of images in international politics can sometimes send much stronger messages than verbose statements ...
Rising HIV/AIDS cases
21 Jul, 2022

Rising HIV/AIDS cases

IT is unfortunate that in our country, the actions and attitudes of healthcare providers, people who are responsible...
Imran vs the CEC
Updated 20 Jul, 2022

Imran vs the CEC

PTI chief's victory speech was perplexing and one which is bound to leave a bad taste.
Economic uncertainty
20 Jul, 2022

Economic uncertainty

THE PTI’s victory in the Punjab by-polls has not only increased political uncertainty by putting a question mark...
Indus tragedy
20 Jul, 2022

Indus tragedy

A CELEBRATION was transformed into a horrific tragedy on the Indus on Monday as an overloaded boat filled with...