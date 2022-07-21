DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 21, 2022

Israel distances itself from TV report on Makkah

Reuters Published July 21, 2022 - Updated July 21, 2022 07:17am
This screengrab shows journalist Gil Tamary travelling through Makkah. — Photo courtesy Channel 13 News
JERUSALEM: An Israeli minister on Wednesday denounced as ‘stupid and harmful’ to Israel-Gulf ties a TV report by a journalist who entered the holy city of Makkah despite a ban on non-Muslim visits and who apologised for the event after an online backlash.

Israel’s Channel 13 News aired a 10-minute report from Saudi Arabia by its journalist Gil Tamary on Monday, in which he was travelling in a car by holy sites.

Tamary was accompanied by a person who appears to be a local guide.

“I’m sorry (but) it was a stupid thing to do and take pride in,” Israel’s regional cooperation minister Esawi Freij, who is Muslim, told public broadcaster Kan. “It was irresponsible and damaging to air this report just for the sake of ratings.”

Freij said the report hurt US-encouraged efforts to gradually move Israel and Saudi Arabia towards more normal ties, similar to the 2020 diplomatic deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Riyadh does not recognise Israel, saying this would require addressing Pales­tinian statehood goals first.

Tamary’s visit also trended on Twitter after the report was aired.

One Twitter user wrote, “Shame on you Channel 13, for hurting the religion of Islam like that. You are rude”.

Saudi media did not cover the story and officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tamary was in Jeddah covering US President Joe Biden’s visit on Friday. It was unclear how Tamary entered the holy city despite a ban. Tamary later apologised for his act, saying he had not intended to offend Muslims.

“If anyone takes offence to this video, I deeply apologise,” he wrote in English on Twitter.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2022

Fazal Karim
Jul 21, 2022 07:23am
I think Mecca and Madinah could be open to all peaceful visitors.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir Ali
Jul 21, 2022 07:27am
Dead Arab
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jul 21, 2022 07:54am
It simply PROVES Israeli's are never going to change. Arabs opened their arms to embrace them but were offended. Shame on Israel, America should take a note of this.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Jul 21, 2022 07:59am
Underground subversive operations begin like this.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jul 21, 2022 08:18am
In Israel they call it Yahudi Arabia .
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Jul 21, 2022 08:29am
Saudi Arabia has a borrowed and western blessed sovereignty
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jul 21, 2022 08:30am
Sickest Israeli and the mindset!
Reply Recommend 0
Anees
Jul 21, 2022 08:40am
Israel is like a wolf for the Arab sheep ..
Reply Recommend 0
Shadkama
Jul 21, 2022 08:46am
Highly disturbing news . It seems Arab leaders are becoming puppets to israel
Reply Recommend 0
Anees
Jul 21, 2022 08:46am
Where were those on duty at all entry points to Makkah? They check IDs (Iqamas) of all those coming in. And if you are a labourer from South Asia, at times you are there for a special treatment.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Jul 21, 2022 09:11am
Just the beginning?
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Jul 21, 2022 09:26am
Jews testing the waters!
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Jul 21, 2022 09:59am
They are just testing the waters. If the "ummah" keep sleeping like this, the dent will become bigger & bigger.
Reply Recommend 0

