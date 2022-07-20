DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistani passport remains fourth-worst in the world: Henley index

Dawn.com Published July 20, 2022 - Updated July 20, 2022 12:12pm
<p>This photo shows a Pakistani passport.—AFP/File</p>

The Pakistani passport continues to be the fourth-worst in the world, not changing its position from a year ago and providing access to only 32 destinations, according to the Henley Passport Index for 2022.

The Henley Passport Index is a ranking of all the world’s 199 passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association, which maintains the world’s largest database of travel information, and it is enhanced by extensive, ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department.

In the newly unveiled ranking, Pakistan is ranked only higher than conflict-ravaged Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, which occupies the bottom spot.

The top spot has been taken by Japan, with the country’s passport providing its holders access to 193 destinations. Next in line are Singapore and South Korea, whose passports provide access to 192 countries, followed by Germany and Spain, with their passports having a visa-free score of 190.

Among other top-ranked countries are mostly European nations, the US and the United Kingdom.

In contrast, Afghan passport holders can access just 27 destinations, the passport having the lowest visa-free score. Among other bottom-tier countries, the holders of Iraqi passports are able to gain entry to a mere 29 countries and those of Syrian passports to 30.

Among other countries from Asia, India, along with Mauritius and Tajikistan, has been ranked 87th, with its passport providing access to 67 countries.

China ties with Bolivia for the 69th spot, with each of their passports allowing access to 80 destinations.

As for Bangladesh, it occupies the 104th position — five spots higher than Pakistan — with its passport holders having access to 41 countries.

Philosopher (From Japan)
Jul 20, 2022 12:07pm
Distribute sweets.
Dr Atam Vetta
Jul 20, 2022 12:50pm
Will the Pak establishment try to improve the situation?
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Jul 20, 2022 12:52pm
Still better than 3 countries
Adnan Zahid
Jul 20, 2022 12:53pm
Another feather in the cap
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 20, 2022 01:11pm
Thanks to our Neutrals and their historic decisions.
Tajammal
Jul 20, 2022 01:14pm
Now US will issue the passports to the NEUTRALS.
