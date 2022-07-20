DAWN.COM Logo

July 20, 2022

Work on Reko Diq project to start in Aug

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published July 20, 2022 - Updated July 20, 2022 09:49am
Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow talks to the media alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.—APP
Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow talks to the media alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.—APP

QUETTA: The development work on the Reko Diq gold and copper mining project, initially starting with a $7 billion investment, will begin on Aug 14, the 76th Independence Day, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow disclosed on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference at Chief Minister Secretariat, they said the Reko Diq project — a partnership between the company, the provincial government and Pakistan’s state-owned enterprises — would be a gift for the province.

The presser came a day after the Canadian mining firm said it expected parliament and the Supreme Court to sanction its $6 billion out-of-court settlement on international arbitration to pave the way for a $7bn investment in Reko Diq.

The Reko Diq mine project will be developed in two phases, starting with a plant that will be able to process around 40 million tonnes of ore per year. It could be doubled in five years following the first production from phase one.

Project expected to create 4,000 long-term jobs

Mr Bristow said the project was expected to employ 7,500 people during the peak construction stage and would create 4,000 long-term jobs after the start of production.

Balochistan’s shareholding in Reko Diq would be fully funded by its partners and the federal government, which meant that the province would reap the dividends, royalties and other benefits of its 25 per cent ownership without having to contribute financially to construction and operation of the mine.

The Barrick Gold CEO said the company’s social contributions were currently estimated at around $70 million over the construction period, including upfront commitments of up to $3m in the first year after closing and up to $7m in the second year,” he said.

Besides, Reko Diq would advance royalties to the government of Balochistan of up to $5m in the first year after closing, up to $7.5m in the second and up to $10m per year until commercial production starts, subject to a cumulative $50m maximum of advance payments.

Subject to the updated feasibility study, Reko Diq is envisaged as a conventional open-pit and milling operation, producing a high-quality copper-gold concentrate.

In the press conference, Chief Minister Bizenjo said the federal government had agreed with the provincial government’s proposals regarding the Reko Diq project and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had accepted all the demands that pertained to protecting the rights of the people of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2022

Comments
Fragile State
Jul 20, 2022 10:24am
Sad state of affairs that we have given this project to a US influenced firm, what was wrong with giving this mine to Turkey or better yet the Russian's? The later favor better Oil and Gas supplies along with solid trade.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja
Jul 20, 2022 10:37am
This was one of the IK achievements which media is quiet about
Reply Recommend 0
RHS
Jul 20, 2022 10:50am
It's about time. This could be a game changer for Pakistan if it is done right.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Jul 20, 2022 10:59am
I wish Pakistan had the capacity to fully indigenize the project...
Reply Recommend 0
Attaullah
Jul 20, 2022 11:00am
4000 long-term jobs. 10% executive jobs for Retired pals, top 50% mostly technical jobs for Punjab folks, rest labour force from Sindh, KP & rest of the Balochistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Debbie
Jul 20, 2022 11:37am
Yes if it done right
Reply Recommend 0
Hamad BS political science
Jul 20, 2022 11:57am
Good initiative !
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 20, 2022 12:32pm
A new source of corruption and mismanagement.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Jul 20, 2022 12:34pm
It will be looted in the same way as other resources by the corrupt system and mafias of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
FKhan
Jul 20, 2022 12:36pm
Why OGDC, MariGas and Co could not work on the mine? We do have our own Mining firms. 75 percent gifted to Barrick Gold!
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem Munshi
Jul 20, 2022 12:39pm
Nothing new the poor would remain poor while elite would fill their already filled coffers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2022 12:40pm
This project would be better under PMIK and PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Jul 20, 2022 12:40pm
@RHS, nothing is game changer in nations history. Everything contributes a little bit in right or wrong direction. Many good things togather change the fate of a country
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Jul 20, 2022 12:41pm
Good news for poor nation.
Reply Recommend 0
White Noise
Jul 20, 2022 12:41pm
I worked as consultant on this and there are alot of issues, corruption to begin with. Good luck getting it done.
Reply Recommend 0

