Today's Paper | July 19, 2022

Shireen Mazari claims 'voice recorder' found in her bedroom

Dawn.com Published July 19, 2022 - Updated July 19, 2022 02:16pm
PTI leaders Shireen Mazari and Shibli Faraz address a press conference on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI leaders Shireen Mazari and Shibli Faraz address a press conference on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Tuesday claimed that staff at her Islamabad residence had discovered a “voice recorder” in her bedroom a day earlier.

“I was at Banigala yesterday when I received a call from my domestic worker that a device had been attached underneath a coffee table in my bedroom,” she said at a press conference in Islamabad alongside Shibli Faraz.

The former minister said she initially thought the device in question was a USB. But upon further investigation, we discovered that it was a “voice recorder”, she said, adding that the device was an “American model”.

She further claimed that the device was the same as the “listening device” found at PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence last month.

“The question that arises is who installed it? That too in my bedroom. We have our doubts regarding who is behind it. But I want to highlight that this is a violation of the Constitution.”

Sharing details about the device, she said that it was traceable and had a mic through which “everything could be heard”.

“What are they trying to find out?” she asked, stating that the state had “no limits”.

“What more do you want to achieve? Fake cases have been lodged against us. Our mobile phones have been tapped. The law and the Constitution has been turned into a joke.”

The ex-minister claimed that the concept of privacy had vanished from society, adding that all dissenting voices were being subjected to this ordeal.

“But I will stand up against this and file a constitutional petition in the Islamabad High Court. They have infringed on my right to privacy and protection.”

She also urged the government and the state to be cautious as the people in the country were angry because of the foreign conspiracy — which the PTI claims was hatched to oust its government — and were standing up against the state.

“You saw the results of the Punjab by-elections. But it seems like the agencies are still not understanding [the situation],” she said.

“Whether it be neutrals or any other secret agency, no one can silence us,” she said, vowing to expose everyone behind such tactics.

Later, PTI leader and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin said the “bugging of Mazari’s home is regrettable”.

“Where is the constitutional protection to the citizens of Pakistan?” he asked.

Without naming anyone, PTI leader Asad Umar said the alleged bugging showed “both how desperate these people are and how much they fear her”.

PTI’s allegations

This is not the first time the PTI has made such allegations. PTI chief Imran Khan has repeatedly warned that he would be forced to “reveal everything” about the characters involved in the alleged conspiracy to oust his government if harassment of him and his party did not cease.

Last month, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill had said that a Banigala staffer was caught installing a spy device in Imran’s bedroom.

He had told media that the suspect had been working in the PTI chief’s residence for the last six years and that was why “he was paid to install the device in the bedroom.”

Gill had alleged that Rs50,000 were given to the employee and he was told that once information started coming, more money will be given to him.

The PTI leader had also said that all intelligence and law enforcement agencies were already informed about the threats to Imran’s life.

Weeks later, the party had claimed that its supporters were receiving “threatening calls” from “unknown numbers”. Party leaders had also alleged that a pilot flying Imran to his rallies in the run up to the Punjab by-elections had also received similar phone calls.

Comments (9)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 19, 2022 01:38pm
With the imported and selected administration of the three musketeers at the helm since last three months, what else could be expected at this crucial, critical, caviling, carping and compelling juncture in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 19, 2022 01:45pm
It is the prerogative of investigators to know what is going on behind the scene. When some one is in politics he or she should be ready to discover such things. Instead of holding press conference, after finding secretly installed voice recorder in her bed room, she should have put USB shape voice recorder having microphone to record her conversation she should have simply put voice recorder in a glass filled with water. I think Shireen Mazari does not watch James Bond movies of 007 series.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Jul 19, 2022 01:54pm
This is anti state activity by state itself
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 19, 2022 02:05pm
Oh shireeen stop
Reply Recommend 0
khangul
Jul 19, 2022 02:09pm
It has become clear now where the tax payers' money goes.
Reply Recommend 0
Talat Mehmood
Jul 19, 2022 02:35pm
Is it not a shameful act ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Jul 19, 2022 03:08pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, You are just short of a few more adjectives. Please add.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 19, 2022 03:08pm
Low behaviour is expected from those who sell their soul for money.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 19, 2022 03:23pm
Fascist tactics
Reply Recommend 0

