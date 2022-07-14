DAWN.COM Logo

Sri Lankan president sends resignation letter after fleeing to Singapore

AFP | Reuters Published July 14, 2022 - Updated July 14, 2022 08:47pm
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. — Reuters/File
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. — Reuters/File
Protesters storm the office of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday. — AFP
Protesters storm the office of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday. — AFP
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has submitted a letter of resignation, two government sources said on Thursday, after he fled to Singapore following mass protests over his country's economic meltdown.

Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the speaker of the country's parliament on Thursday, two sources said.

It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, the sources added.

In the commercial capital Colombo, troops patrolled the streets to enforce a curfew.

Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a crippling economic crisis, headed on to Singapore on a Saudi Arabian airline flight, according to a person familiar with the situation.

A passenger on the flight, who declined to be named, told Reuters that Rajapaksa was met by a group of security guards and was seen leaving the airport VIP area in a convoy of black vehicles.

Airline staff on the flight told Reuters that the president, dressed in black, flew business class with his wife and two bodyguards, describing him as "quiet" and "friendly".

Singapore's foreign ministry said Rajapaksa had entered the country on a private visit and had not sought or been granted asylum.

His decision on Wednesday to make his ally, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the acting president triggered more protests, with demonstrators storming parliament and the premier's office demanding that he quit too.

"We want Ranil to go home," Malik Perera, a 29-year-old rickshaw driver who took part in the parliament protests, said on Thursday. "They have sold the country, we want a good person to take over, until then we won't stop."

Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the powerful Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods and corruption.

Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards fled the country on an airforce plane early on Wednesday and headed to the Maldives.

Diplomatic sources said Rajapaksa's attempts to secure a visa to the United States had been turned down because he had renounced his US citizenship in 2019 before running for president.

Inside the president's residence early on Thursday, ordinary Sri Lankans wandered the halls, taking in the building's extensive art collection, luxury cars and swimming pool.

Read more: Awe and anger in Sri Lanka’s ransacked presidential palace

"The fight is not over," said Terance Rodrigo, a 26-year-old student who said he had been inside the compound since it was taken over by protesters on Saturday along with the prime minister's official residence.

"We have to make society better than this. The government is not solving people's problems."

The usual protest sites, however, were calm and organisers handed back the president and prime minister's residences to the government on Thursday evening.

"With the president out of the country ... holding the captured places holds no symbolic value anymore," Chameera Dedduwage, one of the organisers, told Reuters.

But another organiser, Kalum Amaratunga, said a crackdown could be imminent after Wickremesinghe branded some protesters "fascists" in an address the previous evening.

The government imposed a curfew in Colombo from noon on Thursday to early morning on Friday in a bid to prevent further unrest.

Local media showed armoured vehicles with soldiers atop patrolling the city's streets.

The military said troops were empowered to use force to protect people and public property.

One dead, 84 hurt in clashes

Police said one person was killed and 84 injured in clashes between riot police and protesters on Wednesday near the parliament and prime minister's office, as people demanded the ouster of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe.

The army said two soldiers were seriously injured when they were attacked by protesters near parliament on Wednesday evening and that their weapons and magazines were snatched.

Police said the man who died was a 26-year-old protester who succumbed after he was injured near the premier's office.

Former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, both brothers of the president, informed the Supreme Court through their lawyer that they would remain in the country until at least Friday.

They were responding to a petition filed by anti-corruption body Transparency International seeking action "against persons responsible for the current economic crisis".

Immigration officials had stopped Basil Rajapaksa from flying out of the country on Tuesday.

Parliament is expected to name a new full-time president on July 20 and a top ruling party source told Reuters that Wickremesinghe was the party's first choice, although no decision had been taken. The opposition's choice is their main leader, Sajith Premadasa, the son of a former president.

Earlier in the day, anti-government demonstrators said they were ending their occupation of official buildings, as they vowed to press on with their bid to bring down the president and prime minister in the face of a dire economic crisis.

bhaRAT©
Jul 14, 2022 01:06pm
Sri Lanka people set a good example for the world. Impressive, how relatively peaceful the people's uprising went. Literacy rate in Sri Lanka is 92.38%. Highly educated nation in the region, and far better political awareness. Pakistan far below. Corrupt leaders of poor countries live a lavish and wasteful life when the people suffer in poverty and hardship. Disgusting!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 14, 2022 01:50pm
Let there be light at the end of the tunnel.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 14, 2022 01:59pm
People of Sri Lanka are doing something about their country, unlike Pakistanis who sit and watch whilst their country is destroyed and looted by corrupt politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 14, 2022 02:00pm
Why dont people of Pakistan rise and stop their country being looted by these corrupt elite.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 14, 2022 02:55pm
Pakistani people are oppressed by high corruption and courts and Neutrals who have guns and willing to use on the people who pay their wages.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Jul 14, 2022 03:32pm
Well done boys.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 14, 2022 03:52pm
Same scenarios will be seen in Pakistan in near future
Reply Recommend 0

