Sri Lanka PM declares state of emergency, curfew

Reuters Published July 13, 2022 - Updated July 13, 2022 12:33pm
<p>Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders’ Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021. — Reuters/File</p>

<p>People visit the President’s house after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 13, 2022.— Reuters/File</p>

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in his role as the acting president, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, leading to more protests amid an economic crisis.

“The prime minister as acting president has declared a state of emergency (countrywide) and imposed a curfew in the western province,” Wickremesinghe’s media secretary, Dinouk Colombage, told Reuters.

The curfew comes into effect immediately.

As news of the president’s flight spread, thousands of people gathered at the main protest site in Colombo chanting “Gota thief, Gota thief”, referring to him by a nickname.

Hundreds of others stormed the prime minister’s office, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The president’s flight brings an end to the rule of the powerful Rajapaksa clan that has dominated politics in the South Asian country for the last two decades.

Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over key government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksas and their allies for runaway inflation, corruption and a severe lack of fuel and medicines.

Government sources and aides said the president’s brothers, former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, were still in Sri Lanka.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left the main international airport near Colombo aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane early on Wednesday, the air force said in a statement.

A government source and a person close to Rajapaksa said he was in Male, the capital of the Maldives. The president would most likely proceed to another Asian country from there, the government source said.

Rajapaksa was due to step down as president on Wednesday to make way for a unity government after protesters stormed his and the prime minister’s official residences.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the speaker of Sri Lanka’s parliament, told Reuters partner ANI he was yet to receive any communication from Rajapaksa. A source in the ruling party said the president would send in a letter of resignation later on Wednesday.

That would make Wickremesinghe the acting president, although he has also offered to resign. If he does, the speaker will be the acting president until a new president is elected, as per the constitution.

Protest leaders, however, say the prime minister is allied to the Rajapaksas and have warned of a “decisive fight” if he does not resign by Wednesday afternoon.

“If we don’t hear of the resignation of the president and the prime minister by the evening, we may have to gather back and take over parliament or another government building,” said Buddhi Prabodha Karunaratne, one of the organisers of recent protests.

“We are strongly against the Gota-Ranil government. Both have to go.”

Amid the economic and political chaos, Sri Lanka’s sovereign bond prices hit fresh record lows on Wednesday.

The US Embassy in Colombo, which is in the central district of the city, said it was cancelling consular services for the afternoon and for Thursday as a precautionary measure.

Victim of pandemic

The island nation’s tourism-dependent economy was hammered first by the Covid-19 pandemic and then suffered from a fall in remittances from overseas Sri Lankans. A ban on chemical fertilisers hit output although the ban was later reversed.

The Rajapaksas implemented populist tax cuts in 2019 that affected government finances while shrinking foreign reserves curtailed imports of fuel, food and medicines.

Petrol has been severely rationed and long lines have formed in front of shops selling cooking gas. Headline inflation hit 54.6 per cent last month and the central bank has warned that it could rise to 70pc in coming months.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president's elder brother, resigned as the prime minister in May after protests against the family turned violent.

He remained in hiding at a military base in the east of the country for some days before returning to Colombo.

In May, the Rajapaksa government appointed Mohammed Nasheed, the speaker of the Maldives parliament and a former president, to help coordinate foreign assistance for crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

The same month, Nasheed publicly denied allegations that he was helping Mahinda Rajapaksa secure safe haven in the Maldives.

Media reports in the Maldives said the Sri Lankan president had arrived in the country early on Wednesday although Reuters was unable to independently verify this.

A Maldives government spokesman did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

On Tuesday, Sri Lankan immigration officials prevented Basil Rajapaksa from flying out of the country.

It was not clear where Basil Rajapaksa, who also holds US citizenship, was trying to go. He resigned as finance minister in early April amid heavy street protests and quit his seat in parliament in June.

Anti-Corruption
Jul 13, 2022 08:14am
Please don’t let sharif, Zardari and co flee
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Pakistani
Jul 13, 2022 08:26am
Pakistan is next
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Jul 13, 2022 08:27am
Corrupts and crooks on the run after plundering their country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 13, 2022 08:36am
West’s big game to upset Sari Lanka and next is Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Jul 13, 2022 08:38am
Loot and run. Just like Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani. Brothers in arms
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 13, 2022 08:39am
They all flee- Ashraf Ghani, Nawaz the Tiger, Rajapaksa. But SS can't, not before case worth billions decides.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Jul 13, 2022 08:44am
Another Nawaz Shareef... Corrupt rulers end up in other countries as DISGRACED CRIMINALS.
Reply Recommend 0
Karachiwala
Jul 13, 2022 08:59am
@Anti-Corruption , Sharif and Zardari are ruling Pakistan. Pakistanis neutrals want money.
Reply Recommend 0
Incorrigible Youthia
Jul 13, 2022 11:09am
Sooner or later, Pakistan's ruling elite will also be facing similar situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs Khalil
Jul 13, 2022 11:15am
Corrupt politicians and incompetent state institutions , heading Pakistan towards same direction
Reply Recommend 0

