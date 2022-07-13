DAWN.COM Logo

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives hours before he was to step down

Reuters Published July 13, 2022 - Updated July 13, 2022 08:52am
<p>Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders’ Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021. — Reuters/File</p>

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021. — Reuters/File

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country for the Maldives on Wednesday, sources told Reuters, hours before he was due to step down amid widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis.

Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, an immigration official told Reuters.

Editorial: Sri Lanka bankruptcy

A government source and a person close to Rajapaksa said he was in Male, the capital of the Maldives. The president would most likely proceed to another Asian country from there, the government source said.

The immigration official said authorities could not under law prevent a sitting president from leaving the country.

Rajapaksa was due to step down as president on Wednesday to make way for a unity government, after thousands of protesters stormed his and the prime minister’s official residences on Saturday demanding their ouster. read more

The president has not been seen in public since Friday.

Sources close to Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the speaker of Sri Lanka’s parliament, said he was yet to receive any communication from Rajapaksa. The source close to Rajapaksa said he would send in a letter of resignation later on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also offered to resign. If he does, that would make the speaker the acting president until a new president is elected, as per the constitution.

Parliament will reconvene on Friday and will vote to elect a new president five days later, Abeywardena has previously said.

The Rajapaksa family, including former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has dominated the politics of the country of 22 million for years and many Sri Lankans blame them for current problems.

The tourism-dependent economy was hammered badly by the Covid-19 pandemic and a fall in remittances from overseas Sri Lankans, while a ban on chemical fertilisers damaged farm output. The ban was later reversed.

The Rajapaksas implemented populist tax cuts in 2019 that affected government finances while shrinking foreign reserves curtailed imports of fuel, food and medicines.

Petrol has been severely rationed and long lines have formed in front of shops selling cooking gas. Headline inflation hit 54.6 per cent last month and the central bank has warned that it could rise to 70pc in coming months.

In hiding

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s brother, resigned as the prime minister in May after protests against the family turned violent. He remained in hiding at a military base in the east of the country for some days before returning to Colombo.

In May, the Rajapaksa government appointed Mohammed Nasheed, the speaker of the Maldives parliament and a former president, to help coordinate foreign assistance for crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

The same month, Nasheed publicly denied allegations that he was helping Mahinda Rajapaksa secure safe haven in the Maldives.

The protests against the Sri Lankan government have simmered since May, but erupted afresh last Saturday when hundreds of thousands of people surged into Colombo and occupied key government buildings and residences.

In pictures: Rioters run amok as Sri Lankan president’s house stormed

On Tuesday, immigration officials prevented another of the president’s brothers, former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, from flying out of the country.

It was not clear where Basil Rajapaksa, who also holds US citizenship, was trying to go. He resigned as finance minister in early April amid heavy street protests against fuel and food shortages, and quit his seat in parliament in June.

Anti-Corruption
Jul 13, 2022 08:14am
Please don’t let sharif, Zardari and co flee
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Pakistani
Jul 13, 2022 08:26am
Pakistan is next
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Jul 13, 2022 08:27am
Corrupts and crooks on the run after plundering their country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 13, 2022 08:36am
West’s big game to upset Sari Lanka and next is Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Jul 13, 2022 08:38am
Loot and run. Just like Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani. Brothers in arms
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 13, 2022 08:39am
They all flee- Ashraf Ghani, Nawaz the Tiger, Rajapaksa. But SS can't, not before case worth billions decides.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Jul 13, 2022 08:44am
Another Nawaz Shareef... Corrupt rulers end up in other countries as DISGRACED CRIMINALS.
Reply Recommend 0

