DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2022

Crypto trading: Gulf exchange seeks entry into Pakistan

Kazim Alam Published July 13, 2022 - Updated July 13, 2022 09:29am
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration. — Reuters/File
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration. — Reuters/File
Listen to article

KARACHI: Bahrain-based Rain Financial, a trading platform for cryptocurrencies, is persuading local regulators to issue a legal framework for the formalisation of crypto trading in Pakistan.

Speaking to Dawn in a recent interview, Rain Financial Country General Manager Zeeshan Ahmed said the trading in crypto assets — digital currencies in which transactions are verified and recorded by a decentralised system — currently exists in a regulatory “no man’s land”.

“There’s no law that declares crypto illegal. Have the authorities frowned upon crypto? Yes. But issuing a statement is one thing and translating it into a law is another,” he said.

Former central bank governor Dr Reza Baqir said in March the risks of using cryptocurrencies outstripped benefits. Earlier, the central bank issued a formal notice advising the general public to be cautious of, and refrain from, trading cryptocurrencies.

“Negotiations are taking place. These are large-impact decisions involving lots of ideas and proposals,” Mr Ahmed said, expressing hope that the authorities will realise the benefits of formalising an activity that’s already going on outside of the regulatory ambit.

According to data platform website Chainalysis, Pakistanis booked profits of more than $604 million in crypto trading during 2021. Pakistan is also among the top-ranking countries on the Global Crypto Adoption Index. This is despite the fact that the central bank doesn’t recognise cryptocurrencies as legal tender and, as such, hasn’t licensed any exchange to facilitate their trading.

Yet Pakistanis trade digital coins on crypto exchanges like Binance in peer-to-peer transactions. In simple words, buyers and sellers agree to trade coins on the exchange’s app, which leads to the same assets going into an escrow/frozen account. The buyer then transfers money to the seller within a short time window and produces the proof of payment to the trading platform to gain possession. Alternatively, one can use a hundi/hawala channel to buy or sell coins on a crypto exchange. The unregulated structure of trading means the government gets zero tax on any capital gains booked by investors.

“We believe in regularised, licensed platforms. When we want to move into a market, we first engage the regulator and show it the value-add and benefits (of cryptocurrencies). Unregulated markets like Pakistan face capital flight and risks to individuals and institutions,” said Mr Ahmed.

Rain Financial was incorporated in the sandbox of the central bank of Bahrain in 2017 as a crypto asset company. The federal monetary authority issued a crypto policy framework in 2018 and the company received its licence in 2019.

Mr Ahmed said the exchange is a major crypto trading platform in the markets it already operates in. The estimated volume of crypto trading in 2021 was close to $100 billion. “Our share was $2bn. A regional player currently, we’re poised to become a global one,” he said.

Crypto enthusiasts present digital currencies as a reliable medium of exchange, store of value, hedge against inflation, and a safe investment in the event of a catastrophe — attributes that have conspicuously been missing from the 10,000-plus cryptocurrencies that currently exist.

Rain Financial’s bid to enter the Pakistani market couldn’t have come at a less opportune time. As much as $2 trillion has been wiped out of the combined market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies over the last six months. The crash is so big that China’s Blockchain-based Service Network, a government-linked initiative to promote the commercial adoption of blockchain technology, has called cryptocurrencies the biggest Ponzi scheme in the history of humankind.

Mr Ahmed said momentary setbacks shouldn’t be construed as the final verdict of history. The ongoing evolution of cryptocurrencies, in his view, is as consequential an event as the industrial revolution.

“This volatility looks excessive in the short term, but it isn’t. The global (crypto) adoption (rate) is only seven per cent,” he said, noting that volatility will come down in the long run.

Mr Ahmed expects Pakistan’s will be a high-volume, low-transaction market for Rain Financial once the regulators allow formal trading of cryptocurrencies. Around 2m Pakistanis have so far downloaded the apps of crypto exchanges. The number will likely go up four times once the authorities grant legal cover to cryptocurrencies, he said.

“Within one year (of trade formalisation), I expect that 70-80m Pakistanis will be trading $7-10 worth of crypto assets a month each,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Monsoon misery
Updated 13 Jul, 2022

Monsoon misery

There needs to be a concerted effort from official quarters to resolve Karachi's urban flooding issue permanently.
Cadaveric transplants
13 Jul, 2022

Cadaveric transplants

LIVING in a country where each year end-stage organ failure kills over 150,000 people, we need to be less squeamish...
Descent into chaos
13 Jul, 2022

Descent into chaos

THE political and economic chaos unravelling in Sri Lanka is a chilling reminder of what bad governance and apathy...
CPEC resumption
Updated 10 Jul, 2022

CPEC resumption

It is irregular for so much to be negotiated behind closed doors while such a major project is being executed on our soil.
Haj message
10 Jul, 2022

Haj message

AFTER two years of limited numbers of pilgrims able to attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic, around a million people...
Boris Johnson’s exit
Updated 11 Jul, 2022

Boris Johnson’s exit

Several ethics-related controversies severely dented the maverick politician’s reputation.