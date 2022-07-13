DAWN.COM Logo

Child tortured to death, brother injured by employers in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 13, 2022 - Updated July 13, 2022 02:26pm

LAHORE: A domestic child worker was allegedly murdered and his younger brother injured by the employers over petty mistakes at a Defence Housing Authority (DHA) house on Monday.

The police investigators who investigated the murder case of Kamran, 10, and his injured brother Rizwan, 6, said they found deep bruises of sharp-edged weapons.

A police official said the children were hired by Nasrullah, a resident of DHA’s Phase III. He said police received an emergency call from a private hospital that it had received a domestic child worker dead and another critically injured. The doctors said the body of the deceased boy had deep torture marks while the condition of the other boy was serious.

Police experts reached the hospital and after initial investigation concluded that the act of the brutality was committed by the family of the house owner. The official said Nasrullah and his son Mahmoodul Hassan brought the children to the private hospital to conceal the crime.

Meanwhile, senior police officers also reached there on being informed about the crime, he said, adding that the injured boy told them that Hassan and his brother Abul Hassan used to torture him and his brother over trifling mistakes.

On Monday, he said, the suspects tied them with ropes in a room and subjected them to severe torture using sharp-edged tools. They kept on beating them for many hours which led to the death of his elder brother, he said, adding that the other members of the family including women were also present there.

The police official said those who committed the heinous crime were Nasrullah, his wife Shabana, two sons and his daughter-in-law Hinna. All these suspects had been nominated in the murder case lodged against them on the complaint of ASI Amanullah. Police arrested Nasrullah, his son Hassan and Shabana while other suspects fled.

The IGP took notice of the murder of the child and directed the Lahore police highers-ups to arrest the perpetrators and stay in contact with the affected family.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2022

Azhar
Jul 13, 2022 10:51am
Speechless - heinous crime by the powerful on the powerless. What kind of Islamic society is this?
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Jul 13, 2022 10:55am
Are we humans…? Punishment for this heinous crime should be public torturing of the inhuman criminals
Reply Recommend 0
Yusuf Al Nazr
Jul 13, 2022 11:01am
This is Slavery…
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs Khalil
Jul 13, 2022 11:18am
When state is dumb and deaf , such tragedies happen frequently .
Reply Recommend 0
Slum_infested_Hindutva_No_Toylets
Jul 13, 2022 11:22am
Land of the pure
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Jul 13, 2022 11:26am
Purana Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Wali
Jul 13, 2022 01:57pm
The poor children will have to wait for ever to get justice here
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 13, 2022 03:42pm
What a gruesome, grisly, grave, gigantic, grim, ghastly and great tragedy? Are we still living in the dark ages? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0

