Ruthless monsoon rains kill 26 across Sindh, including 9 in Karachi

At least 26 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Sindh after ruthless monsoon showers battered Karachi and other parts of the province on Monday, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to a report published by Radio Pakistan, 14 people died in Karachi, nine in Thatta, two in Khairpur, and one in Sukkur.

The Sindh government imposed a rain emergency in Karachi yesterday after several areas and main roads across the city were submerged with water. Nullahs in Orangi Town and Korangi overflowed and entered houses. II Chundrigar Road, DHA, Sharae Faisal, University Road, NIPA Chowrangi, and Qayyumabad Chorangi were among the roads flooded with waist-high water, leaving people and cars stranded for hours.

Residents complained of prolonged power outages lasting more than 36 hours.

Early Tuesday morning, Administrator Murtaza Wahab tweeted that the situation at the II Chundrigar Road had improved after the water level of the city nullah came down.

Later, he said that the University Road had also been cleared for traffic.

In a statement issued this morning, Wahab said that he visited Malir, District East, District West, District South, and District Central along with provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Sharjeel Memon, and reviewed the situation after the rains.

He assured that accumulated water would soon be drained out, adding that teams had been deployed in multiple areas of the city. "Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh have issued special instructions and instructed ministers to supervise the work themselves," Wahab added.

Meanwhile, data released by the PDMA revealed that Karachi's Keamari received the highest amount of rainfall (231.75mm) in the last 24 hours followed by District East (203.3mm), Korangi (191mm), District South (132mm), District Central (129.8mm), Malir (98mm) and District West (53.9mm).

At a media briefing yesterday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that there was a severe spell of rain in various areas of District South, about 232mm — nine inches — within 15 hours. He highlighted the challenges that authorities faced when attempting to clear the flooded roads.

He cited the challenges of high tide, which he attributed to a forthcoming full moon, which slows down drainage into the sea. "We will try our best to [clear the roads] as soon as possible," Shah said.

He warned that the rains were likely to continue. He said there was a rain forecast for today, which would ease by tomorrow, however, it would gain pace by Wednesday.

"It's very important for us to clear the roads of water [before the rain intensifies]," the CM added.

More rains expected across the country

In a report today, Radio Pakistan stated that rain, wind, and thunder showers were expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir, and lower Sindh during the next 12 hours.

Heavy falls were likely in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Kashmir.

Separately, the Met department predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad.

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the new weather system headed towards the city would last until July 18-19.

Sarfaraz also said that intermittent rain with thunder was also expected in Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tando Mohammad Khan. He also warned of a risk of flooding in low-lying areas in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot.