DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 09, 2022

Former senator Tahir Mashhadi passes away due to cardiac arrest

Imtiaz Ali | Nadir Guramani Published July 9, 2022 - Updated July 9, 2022 10:21pm
<p>A photo of PPP leader and former senator Tahir Mashhadi. — Senator T Mashhadi Twitter</p>

A photo of PPP leader and former senator Tahir Mashhadi. — Senator T Mashhadi Twitter

Listen to article

PPP leader and former senator Tahir Mashhadi died on Saturday due to cardiac arrest, according to Sindh PPP general secretary Waqar Mehdi.

Mehdi told Dawn.com that Mashhadi suffered a heart attack at his home in Malir Cantonment and was taken to the nearby Combined Military Hospital, where he breathed his last.

He left behind three sons. His funeral prayer was held inside Malir Cantonment and attended by political leaders before he was laid to rest in the army graveyard.

The veteran politician was a former army colonel, according to Mehdi. Before joining politics, he used to write regular columns for English daily The Nation on political and other issues.

He started his political role from the platform of the MQM, Mehdi recalled. He was elected as nazim of Jamshed Town initially and later selected as a senator by the MQM.

He joined the PPP two years ago and was made a member of the party's Sindh policy planning body by Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over Mashhadi's demise and prayed for him.

Radio Pakistan reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared his sorrow and said that Mashhadi's services for the country would continue to be remembered for a long time.

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lauded the deceased as an "astute and seasoned politician".

"The late Tahir Mashhadi continued to play an effective role for the development and prosperity of the city of Karachi," Bilawal said.

The former senator's role in raising Karachi's issues was also praised by PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. The former president extended his condolences to Mashhadi's family.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said Mashhadi was an experienced politician who had played an effective role in the parliament.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan also prayed for the deceased. "It was a pleasure being a member under his chairmanship of Senate Forum for Policy Research," he said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Retired
Jul 09, 2022 10:10pm
RIP.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A safe Eid
Updated 09 Jul, 2022

A safe Eid

Robust plans need to be in place to properly dispose of all animal remains to prevent any other health risks from arising.
Indian ‘dossier’
09 Jul, 2022

Indian ‘dossier’

WHILE the Indian establishment may wish to portray the Kashmir issue as a domestic problem exploited by Pakistan, ...
Rage of the mob
09 Jul, 2022

Rage of the mob

FOR some time now, the depths of our rage, intolerance and ignorance have translated into mob violence, which has...
Battlefield Punjab
Updated 08 Jul, 2022

Battlefield Punjab

Whether voters will choose to buy Imran Khan’s rhetoric, or opt to believe the PML-N’s promises will become clear on July 17.
Interest rate hike
08 Jul, 2022

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank does not seem willing to leave anything to chance. On Thursday, it jacked up the policy rate by an...
Offal disposal
08 Jul, 2022

Offal disposal

FOR Muslims, Eidul Azha is an occasion for sombre reflection on one’s many privileges, marked by a ritual ...