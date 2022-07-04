Moderate rain brings Karachiites some respite from sweltering heat

Moderate to heavy rain coupled with strong winds lashed the central and northern areas of Karachi on Monday afternoon under the season's first monsoon spell, bringing citizens some respite from the sweltering heat.

According to the Met Office, the highest amount of rain was recorded in Surjani Town (23.2mm), followed by Gulshan-i-Maymar (21.2mm), North Karachi (9mm), Saadi Town (2.1mm), Nazimabad (1mm), University Road (1mm) and Jinnah Terminal (1mm).

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told Dawn.com intermittent rainfall was reported in Gadap City, Bahria Town, DHA City, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Sharea Faisal, North Karachi, Taiser Town, Malir and Nazimabad.

He went on to say that light rain was predominantly reported across the city. However, heavy showers were recorded in the outskirts of the metropolis, he added.

During the next two days, the weather will remain cloudy while intermittent rainfall is expected, he said.

Separately, Malir SSP Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur said that all police officials had been alerted and authorities were monitoring the rain-affected areas closely.

Patrolling teams have been formed to prevent any untoward incident, he said, urging people not to stand near trees, electricity poles, signboards and billboards.

In an advisory last week, the PMD had predicted widespread rain with thunder and windstorms in Karachi and other areas of Sindh from July 2 to July 5 under the influence of monsoon currents.

It had warned that the rains could cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Dadu districts from July 3 to July 5.

However, the PMD on Sunday stated that the weather system had weakened and might result in moderate downpour only.

On June 23, Karachi had witnessed an unexpected pre-monsoon downpour. The showers had inundated roads and left many areas without electricity for hours. Four persons, including three children, were reported dead in rain-related incidents at the time.