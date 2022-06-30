DAWN.COM Logo

Karachi, other parts of Sindh to receive rain under first monsoon spell from July 2

Qazi Hassan Published June 30, 2022 - Updated June 30, 2022 06:54pm
This image show vehicles on Karachi's Abdullah Haroon Road during a spell of winter rain on Dec 27, 2021. — APP/ File
This image show vehicles on Karachi's Abdullah Haroon Road during a spell of winter rain on Dec 27, 2021. — APP/ File

Karachi and other parts of Sindh are expected to receive rain from July 2 as part of the season's first monsoon spell, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said on Thursday.

He told Dawn.com that monsoon winds are likely to enter the province tonight and Karachi on July 2.

Under this spell, he added, Karachi would see thundershowers between July 3 and July 5, and it could cause urban flooding in the city's low-lying areas.

The chief meteorologist said the city is also likely to experience dusty winds and windstorms before the showers and warned that "gusty winds could damage the city's weak infrastructure".

Moreover, he asked fishermen to exercise caution during the rain spell as sea conditions would remain rough.

Sarfaraz said different areas in Sindh are expected to experience rain under monsoon spells between July 1 and July 15 and Karachi, in particular, would receive rainfall under its second monsoon spell on July 7 or July 8.

This second rain spell is expected to continue for three to four days, but it was too early to predict the intensity of the showers, he added.

On June 23, Karachi had witnessed an unexpected pre-monsoon downpour. The showers had inundated roads and left many areas without electricity for hours.

Four persons, including three children, were reported dead in rain-related incidents at the time.

