DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 04, 2022

Seminary student found murdered in Orakzai

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published July 4, 2022 - Updated July 4, 2022 10:50am

KOHAT: Body of a seminary student was found in the mountains of Mishti Mela area of Orakzia district on Sunday.

DSP Mehboob Alam told Dawn on phone that people informed the police about the body of a boy lying in the mountains.

He said he along with a team climbed the mountain and found the body tied to a tree. He said the boy was tortured and shot in the head.

He said the personnel wrapped the body in a piece of cloth and brought it down on a cot with the help of local tribesmen.

The postmortem report confirmed the 13-year-old boy had been tortured before being shot dead.

His father, Taj Wali Khan, who had reported that his son had gone missing on Friday, identified him as Menan Khan.

He said his familyhad no enmity with anyone.

The police, however, registered an FIR against unknown killer(s).

Meanwhile, a minor girl died and a boy sustained injuries when a pistol held by their brother allegedly went off accidentally in Muhammadzai Town on Sunday.

The cantonment police said the family had reported that seven-year-old Ehsanullah was playing with a loaded gun inside the house when it went off, killing his four-year-old sister, Nazia and injuring six-year-old brother, Samiullah.

The injured was taken to the KDA Teaching Hospital, where a bullet was removed from his body.

The police said an inquiry had been launched into the incident.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews


Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$visible in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Images.php on line 23

Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$visible in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Images.php on line 23

Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$visible in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Images.php on line 23

Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$visible in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Images.php on line 23
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wise counsel
Updated 04 Jul, 2022

Wise counsel

Fuelling the fires of communalism for petty political gains is dangerous and can have a long-lasting impact on India’s stability.
Hazardous waste
04 Jul, 2022

Hazardous waste

GIVEN we have not yet developed streamlined systems for managing locally produced hazardous waste, we are inviting...
Mob ‘justice’
04 Jul, 2022

Mob ‘justice’

OVER the past few days, a string of deadly incidents has been reported from Karachi in which enraged mobs have...
Skyrocketing prices
Updated 03 Jul, 2022

Skyrocketing prices

Some sellers are seeking to take advantage of the prevailing disorder by creating artificial shortages or jacking up prices.
Flooding alert
03 Jul, 2022

Flooding alert

THE Gilgit-Baltistan government has issued an alert about the possible flooding of areas along river banks and...
Assaulting journalists
03 Jul, 2022

Assaulting journalists

ANOTHER day, another citizen roughed up for speaking his mind. The assault on veteran journalist Ayaz Amir by...