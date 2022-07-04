Seminary student found murdered in Orakzai

KOHAT: Body of a seminary student was found in the mountains of Mishti Mela area of Orakzia district on Sunday.

DSP Mehboob Alam told Dawn on phone that people informed the police about the body of a boy lying in the mountains.

He said he along with a team climbed the mountain and found the body tied to a tree. He said the boy was tortured and shot in the head.

He said the personnel wrapped the body in a piece of cloth and brought it down on a cot with the help of local tribesmen.

The postmortem report confirmed the 13-year-old boy had been tortured before being shot dead.

His father, Taj Wali Khan, who had reported that his son had gone missing on Friday, identified him as Menan Khan.

He said his familyhad no enmity with anyone.

The police, however, registered an FIR against unknown killer(s).

Meanwhile, a minor girl died and a boy sustained injuries when a pistol held by their brother allegedly went off accidentally in Muhammadzai Town on Sunday.

The cantonment police said the family had reported that seven-year-old Ehsanullah was playing with a loaded gun inside the house when it went off, killing his four-year-old sister, Nazia and injuring six-year-old brother, Samiullah.

The injured was taken to the KDA Teaching Hospital, where a bullet was removed from his body.

The police said an inquiry had been launched into the incident.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2022