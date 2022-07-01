DAWN.COM Logo

Inflation rises to whopping 21.3pc in June, highest in over 13 years

Tahir Sherani Published July 1, 2022 - Updated July 1, 2022 03:52pm

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 21.32 per cent in June, the highest in over 13 years, data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed on Friday.

Last month, inflation was recorded at 13.76pc. In June, inflation rose 6.34pc month-on-month (MoM) and 21.32pc year-on-year (YoY), which was the highest figure since December 2008 when inflation stood at 23.3pc.

According to the PBS, inflation increased by 19.84pc in urban areas and 23.55pc in rural areas.

Multiple sectors witnessed double-digit inflation but the trend was driven largely by transport, which saw a 62.17pc rise and perishable food items, prices of which increased by 36.34pc.

Other sectors in which inflation was measured in the double digits are:

  • Non-perishable food items (24.43pc)
  • Restaurants and hotels (21.85pc)
  • Furnishing and household equipment maintenance (18.76pc)
  • Alcoholic beverages and tobacco (17.6pc)
  • Miscellaneous goods and services (15.83pc)
  • Recreation and culture (14.35pc)
  • Clothing and footwear (13.72)
  • Housing and utilities (13.48pc)
  • Health (11.3pc)

Education and communication were the only two sectors where inflation was in the single digits at 9.46pc and 1.96pc, respectively.

The PBS press release, while detailing the rise in non-food-related commodities, showed that motor fuel, liquefied hydrocarbons and electricity charges saw massive increases year-on-year, with motor fuel prices rising by at least 95pc.

Tough times ahead

The finance ministry had earlier predicted that inflation would go beyond 15pc in the upcoming fiscal year, which began from July 1 (today).

"Despite achieving the growth of 5.97pc in FY2022, the underlying macroeconomic imbalances associated with domestic and international risks are making growth outlook indistinct," said the ministry's Economic Adviser's Wing (EAW) in its Monthly Economic Update for June & Outlook.

At the same time, the EAW also warned that the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) demand management policy was unlikely to be successful in the face of supply side constraints and higher international commodity prices and may further cause erode to income levels.

It said the delayed pass-through of international oil prices into domestic energy products was expected to increase inflation even though inflationary pressure may ease once international commodity prices start to decline and stabilise.

Going forward, Pakistan's growth prospects are expected to remain satisfactory. But the number of potential risks may diverge it from optimal path. First, the cyclical position of Pakistan's main trading partners is somewhat deteriorating. Their central banks are raising interest rates to counter inflation, thus leading to possible recession in those countries.

"Second, SBP may further raise domestic interest rates," said the economic outlook, warning that SBP’s demand management policy may not be very effective as the current waves of inflation are largely caused by supply constraints and increasing international prices, especially commodity prices. "Exchange rate depreciation is also a source of concern as it makes the imported raw material more expensive," it added.

Third, the persistent rise in domestic consumer prices is eroding real incomes, limiting the spending power of consumers and investors. "These risk factors may challenge the macroeconomic environment and growth prospects, especially by negatively affecting the temporary cyclical output gap."

bhaRAT©
Jul 01, 2022 03:30pm
Incompetent, the lot of them! Has Pakistan done better in 3 months or worse? By letting the thugs rule, has the country’s image got better or worse? The most shocking revelation is that neutrals are indifferent to corruption. In their quest to teach Imran a lesson, for some, vanity is bigger than the country!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 01, 2022 03:33pm
Experienced team in charge. Not surprised
Reply Recommend 0
IK supporter
Jul 01, 2022 03:35pm
What else do we expect from broken imported government?
Reply Recommend 0
Murad Ali Shah
Jul 01, 2022 03:37pm
It is because of Imran Khan, He didn't listen.
Reply Recommend 0
E Ravi Kumar
Jul 01, 2022 03:41pm
Compare the present population with that of 13 years back. That's the only cause for all problems.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Jul 01, 2022 03:41pm
Bring IK back.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 01, 2022 03:45pm
But people of Pakistan continue to suffer and yet they still dont rise and come out on streets. What a nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Rohan
Jul 01, 2022 03:47pm
Yet, Pakistan refuses to trade with India and thus import commodities at a cheap rate from just right across the border.
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Jul 01, 2022 03:47pm
The Media is still sleeping now, why are'nt they hi-lighting this issue in their programms.
Reply Recommend 0
jpine
Jul 01, 2022 03:48pm
Pakistan headed towards 30 to 40% inflation.
Reply Recommend 0

