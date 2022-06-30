DAWN.COM Logo

Party scuttled my bid for Punjab CM slot: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Imran Gabol Published June 30, 2022 - Updated June 30, 2022 10:29am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi says his own party conspired against him to ensure his defeat in the provincial assembly seat in the 2018 general election to stop him from becoming the chief minister of Punjab.

He was addressing a gathering during the [by-election] rally held in Sadat Colony in PP-217 (Multan) late on Tuesday night.

Mr Qureshi said had he been the chief minister in Punjab, the PTI’s federal and provincial governments would not have been toppled.

“Had I been elected (CM), I would have brought about development in the area. Now the people have another chance and they should elect my son Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi. I was also asked by some of the PTI office-bearers that I should not field my son as candidate for PP-217 but I told them that we will contest election against the turncoat,” he said.

The PP-217 fell vacant after the election commission disqualified 25 members of the PTI in the Punjab Assembly after defection.

Mr Qureshi had contested the 2018 general election on a national and a provincial seat each and lost to an independent candidate Salman Naeem who joined PTI ranks to form Usman Buzdar government but later defected after Imran Khan was removed from the PM slot through a no-confidence motion in the national assembly.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry also endorsed Mr Qureshi’s claim while talking to TV channels and said that PTI members had conspired against Mr Qureshi and helped his opponent on the provincial assembly seat.

Chaudhry had also contested the 2018 election on provincial and national assembly seats and won both.

He also lobbied for the chief minister slot but PTI Chairman Mr Khan directed him to resign from the provincial assembly seat to join him in the national assembly as information minister.

Aleem Khan, another potential contender for the coveted slot, was rather made to join the Usman Buzdar cabinet as senior minister. Khan did not show any interest in the position and also [allegedly] continued to lobby against Mr Buzdar.

Later, in February 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Aleem Khan in a corruption case and kept him in detention for five months.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2022

Munib
Jun 30, 2022 10:11am
Monarchy in politics
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jun 30, 2022 10:19am
A seasoned politician like SMQ should have known that to rule the country with strings puppets are required on all important seats , to their utter surprise one puppet became a real boy like Pinochio. SMQ should be proud that he was not considered a puppet. Plan B , have absolutely corrupt to the core persons with loads of skeletons in their cupboards sitting in government. There is no chance that they will refuse polishing boots when ordered to do so.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Ghaffar
Jun 30, 2022 10:32am
"Elect my Son" ........ :-) :-)
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jun 30, 2022 10:34am
Dynastic politics?????
Reply Recommend 0
Carafe
Jun 30, 2022 10:48am
He should pay Rs100 every time the C word -conspiracy- comes out of his mouth
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Jun 30, 2022 10:49am
Cat out of the bag
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jun 30, 2022 10:50am
Overt overtures starting,rats getting ready to jump Pti's sinking ship.
Reply Recommend 0
Loran
Jun 30, 2022 10:52am
Watch, Mr. Qureshi will takeover PTI soon minus Imran or will make PTI-Q. He is neutrals man.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif, Virginia
Jun 30, 2022 11:01am
Please let’s blame America for this too. Easy.
Reply Recommend 0
Mazhar Hussain
Jun 30, 2022 11:18am
His son should not be elected. Otherwise, PTI will not be different from others.
Reply Recommend 0

