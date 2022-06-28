DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2022

Pakistan to participate in T20 tri-series alongside hosts New Zealand, Bangladesh from Oct 7-14

Abdul Ghaffar Published June 28, 2022 - Updated June 28, 2022 09:42pm

Pakistan will participate in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch opposite hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh from October 7-14, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

According to the PCB, the series is part of the team's preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup later this year.

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh on October 7 and New Zealand the following day, the press release said.

"In the second round of matches, Pakistan will play New Zealand and Bangladesh on October 11 and 13, respectively with the final scheduled for October 14," the PCB said.

The PCB went on to say that Pakistan will open their campaign by playing against India on October 23.

"They will then play the two qualifiers on October 27 and 30 in Perth, before taking on South Africa on November 3 in Sydney and Bangladesh on November 6 in Adelaide."

—Courtesy PCB
—Courtesy PCB

Captain Babar Azam appeared excited at the prospect of the tri-series.

"I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us to arrive early and not only acclimatise for the T20 World Cup in Australia but also give final touches to our preparations," he was quoted as saying by the PCB.

"I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good oppositions," he said.

Pakistan will depart for Christchurch on October 4 after completing their seven-match T20I series against England on October 2.

Prior to the England series, Pakistan will take part in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which is schedule in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from August 27 to September 11.

Schedule

  • October 7 — Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  • October 8 — Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  • October 9 — Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  • October 11 — New Zealand v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  • October 12 — Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  • October 13 — Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  • October 14 — Final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 28, 2022 05:23pm
Great move and excellent news for neutral, impartial, unbiased, matured, educated, enlightened, enduring, excelling and non-indoctrinated cricket fraternity of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
Jun 28, 2022 06:07pm
All three are good T20 teams. Will be exciting to watch the matches.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Jun 28, 2022 07:01pm
We dont have money to send team abroad, pls call them back
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sindh LG poll mess
Updated 28 Jun, 2022

Sindh LG poll mess

The ECP and the Sindh government share the blame for the electoral mismanagement witnessed on Sunday.
State apathy
28 Jun, 2022

State apathy

The minister would do well to revisit his stance before further damage is done to the fight for civil rights.
Lofty but fragile
28 Jun, 2022

Lofty but fragile

PAKISTAN is set for its busiest mountaineering season in over a decade, with over 1,400 climbers from across the...
LNG crisis
Updated 27 Jun, 2022

LNG crisis

Global LNG shortages have sent the fuel’s price spiralling to record highs.
Bloc politics
27 Jun, 2022

Bloc politics

USING the platform of the 14th BRICS Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made some interesting observations...
KCR dream
27 Jun, 2022

KCR dream

RAILWAYS Minister Saad Rafique has basically clarified what many a commuter in Karachi has known for long: true and...