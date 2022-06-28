DAWN.COM Logo

Hours-long protest against loadshedding on Karachi's Mauripur Road comes to an end

Imtiaz Ali | Talqeen Zubairi Published June 28, 2022 - Updated June 28, 2022 06:54pm
Police baton-charge protesters at Mauripur Road in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Law enforcers use tear gas against residents of Lyari. — DawnNewsTV
An hours-long protest against K-Electric (KE) for carrying out unannounced and prolonged power loadshedding ended on Tuesday evening after Karachi police met with officials from the power utility and assured protesters that their grievances would be addressed.

Earlier in the day, police had used tear gas and baton-charged protesting residents of Lyari near the Mauripur Road, who took to the streets against the power utility. The police action came as demonstrators, who were protesting since last night, burnt tyres and blocked the road — which links the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and SITE industrial areas — for traffic.

DIG South Sharjeel Kharal told Dawn.com that Karachi Commissioner Mohammed Iqbal Memon had called a meeting at his office which was attended by KE officials. The ongoing protest against prolonged power cuts in the metropolis came under discussion, he said.

The South police chief said the commissioner had called another high-level meeting about the power outages on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Subsequently, the South Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Sattar Isani held talks with the protesters who vacated Mauripur Road after being assured that their grievances and demands — release of detained protesters, exemption from load shedding on Tuesday night and an inquiry to ascertain the cause of death of an elderly female protester — would be addressed.

Isani said the police released the detained protesters, while the KE assured the protesters it would not resort to loadshedding on Tuesday night.

Kharal also defended the police action against protesters earlier in the day, saying officials were "compelled" to take action as Mauripur Road had been blocked for approximately 15-20 hours.

As a result, three or four major arteries were blocked and trucks carrying goods could not move towards KPT, he said. He added that citizens also suffered due to traffic jams caused by the protest.

"Because of the blockade at Mauripur Road, the city's nerve system was adversely affected," the DIG said. Therefore, in the morning both police and Rangers acted in an effort to vacate the road, he said.

Commenting on the female protester's death, the DIG said that police would look into the matter if the victim's heirs wanted to lodge a case.

Police baton-charge protesters

At 11am today, police baton-charged the protesters after they refused to vacate Mauripur Road. Footage on DawnNewsTV showed police commandos firing tear gas at the demonstrators who were chanting slogans against the power utility management and demanding restoration of supply.

According to City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asif Bughio, the residents dispersed for a while after the police action but resumed the protest shortly after.

Electricity in several areas of Lyari, particularly the one adjacent to Mauripur road, has been suspended since 4pm yesterday, he said.

"Due to prolonged disruption in the power supply, hundreds of residents blocked the road for hours," the officer told Dawn.com, adding that the police tried to negotiate with them but they attacked the law enforcers with stones.

Bughio said that they have reached out to the KE management to "placate" the protesters and prevent the situation from escalating. He added that their first priority was to resolve the issue through talks.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the traffic police said that the protest had created an immense traffic load near the Jinnah Bridge and MT Khan Road.

PTI leaders criticised the police action, with former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry chiding the PPP-led Sindh government that "they are your own people".

Elderly protester dies of 'natural causes'

Later in the day, the SSP refuted reports claiming that a 70-year-old woman died after being injured during police action. The woman died of natural causes, the officer asserted.

In a statement, he called on the masses to not fall for rumours, adding that police were also in possession of footage of the incident.

The SSP said the negotiations with the aggrieved family were underway for conducting a post-mortem on the deceased. He insisted that the woman did not die due to police shelling or baton-charge.

"The protesters are demanding a first information report against KE for the death of the woman," he said.

Separately, DC Isani said the police would initiate an inquiry when the heirs of the deceased woman would submit an application to him.

'Over 100 containers stuck in traffic'

Meanwhile, Aslam Pakhali, chairman of the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA), said that over a 100 shipping containers carrying mangoes and potatoes worth an estimated Rs250 million were stuck in traffic since Monday evening.

The vehicles were en route to KPT but have been stranded near the Mauripur road due to the protests.

"These fruits and vegetables are of perishable nature, especially given the high temperature in the city," Pakhali said.

He urged the Sindh government to immediately complete negotiations with the protesters, warning that delays will lead to huge losses for exporters.

More protests

Separately, protests against water shortages were also reported from other parts of the metropolis early on Tuesday morning. According to traffic police, the residents of Liaquatabad's Dak Khana, Shah Faisal Colony 2 and Kala Pul took to the streets.

In the wee hours of the day, a large number of Lines Areas residents also came out on main Sharea Faisal and blocked the key road near Gora Qabristan.

They blamed the KE for keeping their supply off for 13 hours. Shouting slogans against the power utility management and demanding restoration of their supply, the protest caused a traffic jam on one track of the arterial Sharea Faisal.

Earlier, a Dawn report stated that people were facing 12 to 14 hours of power outages in extremely hot weather, which had made their lives miserable.

Yesterday, residents from Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Surjani Town, New Karachi, Federal B. Area, F. C Area, Burnes Road, Defence Housing Authority, Clifton, Baldia Town, Manghopir, Orangi Town, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony, Shaheed-i-Millat Road, Khokhrapar, PECHS, Mehmoodabad, and Defence View apartments said that the KE was carrying out unannounced loadshedding for hours in their areas.

Students appearing in intermediate exams were also affected by the prolonged loadshedding as they had to take their papers in hot and humid weather. They were also unable to prepare for their exams because of multiple spells of loadshedding during the day and at night.

Juman
Jun 28, 2022 12:55pm
Maybe if they paid their bills, they would not have to face so much load-shedding. The residents of Mauripur know that they they live adjacent to the road that connects Sindh with Balochistan and that they can easily block it.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Jun 28, 2022 01:02pm
Time to baron charge the police so they taste their own medicine.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Jun 28, 2022 01:08pm
Everyone should file case against K Electric for loss.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jun 28, 2022 01:09pm
Thai is good governance. Not only deprive citizens of vital services but also beat them up when they complain.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jun 28, 2022 01:16pm
PPP wining Sindh elections and this is the result -
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Jun 28, 2022 01:28pm
Why we pay tax... ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 28, 2022 01:48pm
The Police should baton charge the K-Electric Office and not the common citizens who are already facing hardships due to frequent power disruption throughout the day. These kinds of incidence by the Police only happens in a Banana Reupublic like us.
Reply Recommend 0
faf
Jun 28, 2022 03:19pm
what a country! No right to protest peacefully for rights
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Jun 28, 2022 05:11pm
Hope people are enjoying Bilawal’s porana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring
Jun 28, 2022 06:36pm
Keep voting for ppp. You deserve everything ppp gives you
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
Jun 28, 2022 06:50pm
K Electric is one of the most profitable entities in the region but it’s profit is derived not from providing a decent uninterrupted service but through load shedding and various other maintenance issues. This is why foreign investors love to buy it, the profit in pain of citizens is huge
Reply Recommend 0
Life
Jun 28, 2022 06:50pm
That’s ok. Protest should be registering and then protesters should be dispersed peacefully. If they don’t do themselves then police can help them out.
Reply Recommend 0

