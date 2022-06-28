DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2022

Sindh PA passes budget after midnight

Tahir Siddiqui Published June 28, 2022 - Updated June 28, 2022 10:50am

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly, in the early hours of Tuesday quickly passed the Rs1.713 trillion tax-free budget for financial year 2022-23 in the presence of MQM-P members and the absence of lawmakers belonging to the PTI, GDA and two other opposition parties, after adjourning and reconvening the house post-midnight.

Earlier in the day, the house had one of the lengthiest sittings lasting over 12 hours as Leader of the Opposition Halim Adil Sheikh spoke for over five hours, mainly criticising the provincial government and praising PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also spoke for more than one hour.

The budget was passed in 10-minute proceedings after the house hurriedly approved all 78 demands for grants on supplementary expenditure for 2021-22 moved by the chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of finance.

No cut motions were moved by any of the opposition parties to discuss the supplementary expenditures of current and next financial years revised by the provincial government as none of the movers was present.

Only 10 MQM members were present in the house when the budget was passed unanimously.

Amid strong protest by the whistle-blowing opposition members, the chief minister had on June 14 presented the tax-free deficit budget with a development outlay of Rs459.6 billion. The allocation for FY23 is higher by Rs190bn than the revised ADP of Rs269.6bn for the ongoing year.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2022

Budget2023
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sindh LG poll mess
28 Jun, 2022

Sindh LG poll mess

THE fears that many observers had about violence and mismanagement plaguing the electoral process have again...
State apathy
28 Jun, 2022

State apathy

The minister would do well to revisit his stance before further damage is done to the fight for civil rights.
Lofty but fragile
28 Jun, 2022

Lofty but fragile

PAKISTAN is set for its busiest mountaineering season in over a decade, with over 1,400 climbers from across the...
LNG crisis
Updated 27 Jun, 2022

LNG crisis

Global LNG shortages have sent the fuel’s price spiralling to record highs.
Bloc politics
27 Jun, 2022

Bloc politics

USING the platform of the 14th BRICS Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made some interesting observations...
KCR dream
27 Jun, 2022

KCR dream

RAILWAYS Minister Saad Rafique has basically clarified what many a commuter in Karachi has known for long: true and...