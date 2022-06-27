DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 27, 2022

Pakistan's participation in BRICS dialogue 'blocked by one member': FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published June 27, 2022 - Updated June 27, 2022 02:43pm
Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar briefs the media. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar briefs the media. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday confirmed that a member of the five-nation summit BRICS "blocked Pakistan's participation" in a dialogue for non-member states held virtually on the sidelines of the event last week.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries in the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24pc of the global GDP and 16pc of the global trade.

This year, China is hosting the summit in its capacity as the chair of the group.

Read more: Xi criticises sanctions 'abuse', Putin scolds West

On June 24, leaders of two dozen non-member countries of the BRICS' "High-level Dialogue on Global Development" attended the meeting virtually. However, Pakistan remained absent from the meeting.

Today, in response to media queries over the matter, the FO, without naming the country, said: "Regrettably one member blocked Pakistan’s participation."

It is believed that the country blocking Pakistan's participation was India as both do not share a pleasant relationship and are embroiled in disputes, most prominently over the territory of Kashmir, that go back decades.

However, the FO continued, "we do hope that future engagement of the organisation would be based on the principles of inclusivity keeping in view the overall interests of the developing world and in a manner that is devoid of narrow geo-political considerations".

Read more: Bloc politics

Pakistan then went on to congratulate China for successfully hosting the BRICS meeting.

"We appreciate China’s role in promoting the interests of the developing countries. Together with China, Pakistan has been a strong voice for global peace, shared prosperity and inclusive development. Pakistan is the current chair of G77+China and also part of group of friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI)," it said.

The FO added that Pakistan and China were all-weather strategic partners and their "iron brotherhood" was rock solid. "The two countries are fully committed to take our all-round cooperation to higher levels both bilaterally and multilaterally."

It further expressed resolve that Pakistan was ready to stand with all developing countries, including the BRICS members for addressing the challenges faced by the global community.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahmed Shaikh
Jun 27, 2022 02:39pm
Can India get any pettier?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Shaikh
Jun 27, 2022 02:40pm
It is quite ludicrous that a country with more than a billion population is obsessed with a neighbor one fifth its size.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Zubair Malik
Jun 27, 2022 02:41pm
What is the role of Pakistan's Foreign Minister? He should be accountable for this embarrassment of not getting the invitation of BRICS.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Shaikh
Jun 27, 2022 02:42pm
Such petty actions take place when a country is being led by someone groomed to be a tea-maker.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak lover
Jun 27, 2022 02:42pm
I believe that country's PM is Chai wala.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Jun 27, 2022 02:44pm
Shahbaz can beg for attendance as he is very good begger.
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Jun 27, 2022 02:47pm
cheap shot
Reply Recommend 0
MNK
Jun 27, 2022 02:47pm
This is because of our pathetic values.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jun 27, 2022 02:48pm
Why was China quite on this issue and did not protest on Pakistan behalf
Reply Recommend 0
Lucky
Jun 27, 2022 02:49pm
Kicked out basically
Reply Recommend 0
Shaukat Imran
Jun 27, 2022 02:52pm
I demand from the government and all government servants to serve the country and NOT themselves so that Pakistan can achieve its potential and be part of all major organisations of the world as a permanent member.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Jun 27, 2022 02:55pm
China and Russia hate the imported regime installed by USA with the help of neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan.
Jun 27, 2022 02:56pm
The block happened because of the terrible disgusting foreign policies. This corrupt government has bankrupted the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Handsome PM
Jun 27, 2022 03:04pm
BRICS is Brazil, Russia, India, China and south Africa. Now you know why?
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Jun 27, 2022 03:05pm
No surprise.
Reply Recommend 0
Javaid saadat
Jun 27, 2022 03:07pm
A part of good foreign policy being looked after by Bilawal under auspicious leader ship of Shahbaz Sharif, Great Administrator of his time
Reply Recommend 0
Truthseeker
Jun 27, 2022 03:12pm
Name them, don't say One Member
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 27, 2022 03:13pm
All weather Pak-China friendship; Zindabaad. Fertile lands and brave, bold, blazing and brilliant people of both nations; Paeendabaad.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Iftikhar Kazmi
Jun 27, 2022 03:14pm
May be regime change also played its part for not inviting Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Anees
Jun 27, 2022 03:18pm
Dont know about G77+China group, not sure how much pak achieved with this group. India is part for G20, BRICS, SCO, now trying to include G7 and a lot more and having trade deals with numerous benefits.. should learn from India
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Jun 27, 2022 03:18pm
We may not take it seriously
Reply Recommend 0
Najeeb
Jun 27, 2022 03:19pm
Why getting aggregated,you used your influence in OIC several times in the past
Reply Recommend 0
Najeeb
Jun 27, 2022 03:20pm
BRICS is Brazil, Russia, India, China and south Africa,there is no "P" in BRICS
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

LNG crisis
Updated 27 Jun, 2022

LNG crisis

Global LNG shortages have sent the fuel’s price spiralling to record highs.
Bloc politics
27 Jun, 2022

Bloc politics

USING the platform of the 14th BRICS Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made some interesting observations...
KCR dream
27 Jun, 2022

KCR dream

RAILWAYS Minister Saad Rafique has basically clarified what many a commuter in Karachi has known for long: true and...
Outlawing torture
Updated 26 Jun, 2022

Outlawing torture

Physical or psychological torture is now considered almost a given in police and intelligence investigations.
High-profile case
Updated 26 Jun, 2022

High-profile case

IN a ‘breaking news’ culture, it is not often that such a significant development in a high-profile case can be...
Daska redux?
26 Jun, 2022

Daska redux?

AS the clock ticks down on the by-elections scheduled for next month on recently vacated Punjab Assembly seats,...