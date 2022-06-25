DAWN.COM Logo

PML-Q's Chaudhry Shujaat hits back at younger brother Wajahat as family strife deepens

Dawn.com Published June 25, 2022 - Updated June 25, 2022 08:58pm
A combination photo of PML-Q leader Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday hit back at his younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain for accusing Shujaat's sons of selling their votes to the coalition government led by the PML-N.

On Friday, Wajahat claimed that Shujaat's sons have sought dollars from PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari for supporting the government. “It’s a scar on our family’s political stature that our scions can stoop so low in electoral politics,” he had told a meeting of party workers from Gujrat city at the Zahoor Elahi House.

Talking to Dawn later, Wajahat said he had asked Shujaat to decide about parting ways with the ruling PML-N until June 30 as an overwhelming majority of party workers and lawmakers were against joining hands with it. He said since workers and supporters were in favour of a seat adjustment with the PTI, the party should say goodbye to the PML-N.

Responding to his younger brother's allegations, Shujaat, in a series of tweets today, said: "If he has said these things then they are highly inappropriate."

Shujaat said his sons could respond to the allegation but were staying silent. He maintained that his son had voted for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Shujaat's request and not for any monetary benefits. "We did not ask for any ministry from anyone."

The PML-Q chief said he would visit Gujrat himself and respond to his brother's comment about his sons in detail.

"Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has also said that if we do not end the alliance with PML-N by June 30, they will form a new party. Hundreds of parties have already been formed in Pakistan. What difference would it make if another party is formed?"

Shujaat said that his brother's allegations that MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema was responsible for the divide in the family were "immoral and based on lies".

