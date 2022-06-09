DAWN.COM Logo

Killings dampen mood at Hindu festival in India-occupied Kashmir

AFP Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 09:18am
Hindu devotees gather during the annual 'Mela Kheer Bhawani' festival at a temple in Tullamulla village on the outskirts of Srinagar on June 8, 2022. — AFP
Hindu devotees gather during the annual 'Mela Kheer Bhawani' festival at a temple in Tullamulla village on the outskirts of Srinagar on June 8, 2022. — AFP

GANDERBAL: The spectre of recent violence in India-occupied Kashmir overshadowed celebrations for a Hindu festival on Wednesday, with crowds a fraction of their usual size despite heavy security to mollify fears of an attack.

The annual gathering takes place at the Kheer Bhawani temple, a short drive from Srinagar, and is usually a major religious milestone for the local Pandit community.

Worshippers and pilgrims typically offer milk and Kheer to the sacred spring within the temple complex, throwing rose petals and lighting earthen oil lamps in rituals of respect for the Kheer Bhawani goddess.

But this year many stayed home, some fearful after the killing of 12 Hindus and Sikhs living in the Srinagar valley in recent weeks.

“I see much less crowd here compared to previous years,” said Kirti, who travelled for hours to reach the temple along with her family.

Their voyage to the shrine passed armed soldiers lining the road, while hundreds of police and paramilitary troops were deployed at the site to scan visitors with metal detectors and X-ray machines.

“Obviously, some people are scared because of the recent targeted killings,” Kirti said.

“But I am happy we came again and see it’s not that unsafe.”

Tensions high

India-held Kashmir has weathered decades of turmoil and upheaval since Kashmiris took up arms against New Delhi’s rule in 1989.

In 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi overhauled the region’s special constitutional status and imposed a security chokehold which critics say has severely restricted civic life.

Tension has run high since then, with many accusing India of “settler colonialism” aimed at changing the demographics in the highly militarised territory.

Through the decades, Kashmir’s minority Pandits have long fretted over their place in the restive territory and their relationship with its Muslim majority, which largely supports the territory’s independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Hundreds of thousands of Pandits fled occupied Kashmir since 1989.

The spate of killings since the last week of May have heightened the community’s fears for its safety.

Among the victims was Rahul Bhat, a Pandit who had been employed by the government, alongside 10,000 others, to help resettle members of the community who have returned to the valley in recent years.

He was shot dead inside his office, sparking large protests by colleagues who have refused to return to work and demanded reassignment to “secure” locations outside the Kashmir valley.

‘Boycotted because of fear’

Only around 2,000 people made the pilgrimage to the Kheer Bhawani shrine on Wednesday -- a fraction of the huge crowds seen in earlier years.

Sandeep Raina, a community representative, said most people living in Pandit resettlement projects had stayed away in protest.

“Most boycotted because of fear and the government not meeting our demands,” he said.

Those who did come for the festival nonetheless appeared in high spirits.

Every year, most of the festivals stalls are manned by local Muslims, selling toys and worship materials to Hindu pilgrims.

Ghulam Hassan was one of several vendors offering free flowers to worshippers.

“I have been doing it for six years,” he said. “It’s about maintaining brotherhood and doing it brings me comfort.”

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2022

