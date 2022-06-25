Capital courts grant Imran bail in 15 cases

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday got interim bail in 15 first information reports (FIRs) registered against him at 11 police stations of the federal capital in connection with the violence that occurred during his May 25 long march.

Mr Khan appeared in the east and west sessions court divisions of Islamabad and was accompanied by PTI leaders Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Shahbaz Gill among others, besides his legal team and security staff.

Advocate Babar Awan and his son, Abdullah Babar Awan, represented the former prime minister before District and Sessions Judge (West) Kamran Basharat Mufti and Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Abdul Ghafoor Kakar.

Heavy police contingent was deployed for the security of the former prime minister in the district courts.

Tight security for ex-PM’s visit to lower courts; Babar Awan and son appear as counsel

Judge Mufti took up petitions seeking bail in 10 FIRs registered at Aabpara, I-9, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Golra, Tarnol and Secretariat police stations whereas Judge Kakar heard pleas seeking bail in five FIRs registered at the Bhara Kahu, Sihala, Koral and Lohi Bher police stations.

The courts took a few minutes to grant him interim bail till July 6 against Rs5,000 surety bonds in each case. His legal team then completed the necessary requirements, including submission of bail bonds. Both the courts also summoned record from the relevant police stations and adjourned further hearing till the said date.

When he appeared before the court of sessions judge and additional district and sessions judge, the manager of Babar Awan’s law firm, Malik Shabbir, brought the attendance register on which Mr Khan marked his attendance.

On June 20, Judge Mufti had confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Asad Umar, Qasim Khan Suri, Faisal Javed, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi, Sheraz Basharat, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The PTI’s counsel argued before the court that the march was intended to record their protest as it was their constitutional right, adding that cases registered against the party’s leadership were politically motivated.

Earlier this month, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had granted protective bail to Mr Khan in the FIRS which was going to lapse on Saturday (today).

While granting the protective bail, the PHC had advised the PTI chairman to appear before the relevant courts to seek further relief.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had warned that police officials deputed for the security of Mr Khan would take him into custody once his protective bail lapsed on June 25.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2022