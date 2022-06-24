Coalition govt took 'courageous' decisions to save Pakistan from 'serious' dangers: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the coalition government took "courageous" decisions to protect the country from "serious dangers" promising that the measures taken by the authorities would would bring Pakistan "out of difficulties".

In an address after an economic committee meeting, the premier said that the government had two options when it first came to power: call fresh elections or take tough decisions and tackle the sinking economy. "It would have been very easy to leave the public in crisis and become silent spectators like others."

And despite the challenges, he pointed out, the government chose the latter.

The prime minister said history was witness that in difficult times, it were the poor people who always sacrificed. "Today, it is time for the affluent citizens to play their part. It is their turn to show selflessness. And I am confident that they will contribute fully to play their part."

