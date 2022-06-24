DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2022

43pc foreign-funded projects found to be ‘problematic’

Khaleeq Kiani Published June 24, 2022 - Updated June 24, 2022 08:02am
Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chairs the third follow up meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects to review foreign funded federal energy sector projects on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Economic Affairs Twitter
Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chairs the third follow up meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects to review foreign funded federal energy sector projects on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Economic Affairs Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday that 43 per cent of about $35 billion worth of foreign-funded projects were problematic — either not progressing well or unable to deliver the desired outcomes.

At a review meeting of the National Coordination Committee on foreign-funded projects, the ministry reported that it was managing an ongoing portfolio of $34.8bn such projects of various sectors of the economy. “Out of the total portfolio, $15bn (43pc) is considered as problematic,” it added.

On top of that, the meeting was informed that the “share of federal energy projects is about $3.3bn, of which $2.3bn (or almost 70pc) is rated as problematic”, an official statement said.

No wonder then, the energy sector is emerging as a challenge to the country’s stability, an official said, referring to over 17pc losses and 10pc short recoveries in the power sector and 10-17pc system losses in the gas sector.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting which was also attended by the relevant ministers and representatives of provincial governments, besides the heads of implementing agencies.

The minister deplored the prevailing situation of energy sector projects given their importance and impact on overall economy and the public at large. He said energy was arguably one of the most important inputs for economic growth to sustain industrial and commercial activities, but it was emerging as a challenge.

The minister stressed the need for addressing the issue of problematic projects on an urgent basis, especially those facing chronic delays so as to pace up disbursements and progress.

The meeting decided to set milestones and deliverables with timelines by the focal ministries and implementing agencies for better monitoring and preventing time and cost overruns.

Economic Affairs Secretary Mian Asad Hayauddin proposed regular follow-up monthly meetings by the focal ministries with executing agencies and stakeholders for due monitoring and prompt resolution of issues.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parliament’s imprimatur
24 Jun, 2022

Parliament’s imprimatur

IT may be a given that the country’s security establishment would take the lead in talks with the banned TTP, but...
Monsoon preparedness
24 Jun, 2022

Monsoon preparedness

THE deaths of four people, among them three children, and the usual post-rain chaos in Karachi on Wednesday, yet...
Balochistan budget
24 Jun, 2022

Balochistan budget

A BUDGET is all about the political choices a government makes. The eight-month-old Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo...
Funding expectations
Updated 23 Jun, 2022

Funding expectations

Next few months will show how serious govt is about putting in place measures to strengthen country’s debt management outlook.
Budget debate
23 Jun, 2022

Budget debate

WITH the economy teetering on the precipice of a major crisis, one would have expected that public representatives ...
Afghanistan quake
23 Jun, 2022

Afghanistan quake

FOR the hapless people of Afghanistan, the list of miseries just doesn’t seem to end. The latest catastrophe to ...