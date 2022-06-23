DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2022

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar submits resolution to designate India 'country of particular concern'

Dawn.com Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 11:51am
In this file photo, Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, participates in a panel during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders in Clive, Iowa. — AP/File
In this file photo, Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, participates in a panel during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders in Clive, Iowa. — AP/File

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives, condemning violations of human rights and religious freedom in India and calling for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate India as a "country of particular concern", it emerged on Thursday.

The resolution, co-sponsored by lawmakers Rashida Talib and Juan Vargas, was submitted on Tuesday, according to the US Congress website. It based its arguments to declare India as a country of particular concern on the conclusions and findings of a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

The resolution

The text of the resolution, available on the US Congress website, highlighted that the USCIRF had called for designating India as a country of particular concern for 3 consecutive years.

Citing the USCIRF’s 2022 annual report, the resolution stated that in 2021, “the Indian government escalated its promotion and enforcement of policies — including those promoting a Hindu-nationalist agenda — that negatively affect Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, and other religious minorities”.

According to the resolution, the report further said: “The government continued to systemise its ideological vision of a Hindu state at both the national and state levels through the use of both existing and new laws and structural changes hostile to the country’s religious minorities.”

Moreover, the resolution said, the report described the use of laws such as the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Sedition Law in India as a means “to create an increasing climate of intimidation and fear in an effort to silence anyone speaking out against the government”.

The report also mentioned cases of the Indian government's “repression of religious minority leaders and voices for religious pluralism in India, including the Jesuit human rights defender Father Stan Swamy and the Muslim human rights advocate Khurram Parvez,” the resolution said, adding that the report also listed numerous examples of the Indian government "criminalising, harassing, and repressing interfaith couples and converts from Hinduism to Christianity or Islam".

In this connection, the report also highlighted the "severe risks of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registry of Citizens for Indian Muslims, including the possibility of rendering millions stateless or subject to indefinite detention".

According to the resolution, the report said: "In 2021, numerous attacks were made on religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians, and their neighbourhoods, businesses, homes, and houses of worship.

"Many of these incidents were violent, unprovoked, and/or encouraged or incited by government officials."

The USCIRF report further stated: “In 2021, mass protests continued against farm laws enacted in September 2020. Despite the widespread and diverse nature of the protests, efforts — including by government officials — were still made to discredit the protesters, especially Sikh protesters, as terrorists and religiously motivated separatists.”

The resolution said the report further cited a 2021 Oxfam India study which found that a third of Indian Muslims reported discriminatory treatment at hospitals during the surge of Covid in India.

"As of June 2022, USCIRF lists 45 Indian nationals on its Freedom of Religion or Belief Victims list, all of whom were listed for their detention," the resolution stated, adding that 35 of those 45 prisoners of conscience remain detained.

The resolution also referred to a 2021 report of the State Department, which was published on June 2, 2022.

The 'Report on International Religious Freedom' outlined numerous examples of violence and threats of violence against religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians, in India throughout 2021, the resolution said.

It added that while launching the report during a press conference, Blinken said: "In India, the world’s largest democracy and home to a great diversity of faiths, we’ve seen rising attacks on people and places of worship."

And at the same press conference, the resolution continued, Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain said: “We are concerned with targeting of a number of religious communities in India, including Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Hindu Dalits, and indigenous communities as well."

On these grounds, the resolution concluded, the House condemned human rights violations and violations of international religious freedom in India, including those targeting Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, Adivasis, and other religious and cultural minorities.

It added that the House also expressed grave concern about the "worsening treatment" of religious minorities in India and called on Blinken to designate India as a "country of particular concern" under the International Religious Freedom Act of, 1998.

The resolution has been referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
mahen
Jun 23, 2022 11:55am
Hilarious!!!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Uzma Khadim
Jun 23, 2022 11:55am
Ilhan Omar is a brave woman. Fighting against Indian lobby in America is no easy task.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jun 23, 2022 11:56am
Ilhan Omar is part of the problem instead of the solution. Anyway, this is not going anywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
NeoTransporter
Jun 23, 2022 11:56am
Look whoes talking.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Human
Jun 23, 2022 11:58am
Ms Omar good on you but 1st pass the same re treatment of minorities incl blacks in your own country. Pass the anti gun laws to begin with.. charity begins at home..
Reply Recommend 0
Fartrack
Jun 23, 2022 11:59am
She herself may not get relected
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
Jun 23, 2022 12:07pm
The world is waking up to indian brutality. Somebody needs to take modi out, just like they did with the Gandhis.
Reply Recommend 0
uk pindiite
Jun 23, 2022 12:18pm
she is irrelevant
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Jun 23, 2022 12:24pm
Good luck lioness, you are serving the humanity well.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Jun 23, 2022 12:27pm
She is providing a voice to the victims of Modi's oppressive and murderous regime.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jun 23, 2022 12:30pm
Bravo!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Funding expectations
Updated 23 Jun, 2022

Funding expectations

Next few months will show how serious govt is about putting in place measures to strengthen country’s debt management outlook.
Budget debate
23 Jun, 2022

Budget debate

WITH the economy teetering on the precipice of a major crisis, one would have expected that public representatives ...
Afghanistan quake
23 Jun, 2022

Afghanistan quake

FOR the hapless people of Afghanistan, the list of miseries just doesn’t seem to end. The latest catastrophe to ...
Right to fair trial
22 Jun, 2022

Right to fair trial

IT is scarcely an understatement to say that in Pakistan, the fundamental right to a fair trial, as provided for...
Murdered workers
22 Jun, 2022

Murdered workers

THE murder of two workers hailing from Sindh in Balochistan’s Hoshab area on Monday is the second incident this...
Resurgent Covid-19
Updated 22 Jun, 2022

Resurgent Covid-19

Citizens grow complacent as national attention diverts to pressing economic and political crises.