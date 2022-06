KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday raised Rs155 billion against a target of Rs150bn through the auction of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs).

Three-year cut-off yields fell by three basis points (bps) to 13.97 per cent; five-year cut-off yields fell by 1bps to 13.18pc; and 10-year cut-off yields remained at 13.15pc. Bids were rejected for 15-year bonds. No bids were received for 20- and 30-year PIBs.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022