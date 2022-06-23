DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2022

PPP, PML-N to jointly contest Punjab by-polls next month

Amjad Mahmood Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 08:05am
Punjab government spokesperson Ata Tarar speaking to reporters.—DawnNewsTV
Punjab government spokesperson Ata Tarar speaking to reporters.—DawnNewsTV

LAHORE: Ruling coalition partners, the PML-N and PPP, have pledged to contest the July 17 by-polls in Punjab jointly, as nominees of the latter were directed to withdraw their candidatures for all the 20 vacant seats.

The decision was announced in a joint press conference held by PML-N Punjab ministers Attaullah Tarar and Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan, and PPP minister Syed Hassan Murtaza at the PPP secretariat here on Wednesday.

Mr Murtaza said his party had decided to withdraw its candidates in the by-polls in the larger national interest, but would contest against the PML-N in the next general elections.

The support comes in the wake of a statement by the PPP leader a day ago in which he had criticised the coalition partner, the PML-N, for allocating portfolios to its ministers but delaying it for the PPP members of the provincial cabinet on one pretext or the other.

He was assured that the portfolios of PPP ministers would be announced immediately after passage of the provincial budget.

Mr Tarar thanked PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari for extending support to the PML-N nominees in the by-polls in Punjab. He said had the father and son not played their role in the ouster of Imran Khan, the PML-N would not have been able to make a government in Punjab.

He further said the PPP would be taken along not only in the election, but also governance matters.

As the home minister, he announced that there would be a complete ban on display of arms under Section 144 of the PPC in the 20 constituencies of the province where by-polls were going to be held. Those violating the ban would be taken to task irrespective of their party affiliations, while two armed guards or as per need were being deployed for each contesting candidate.

Mr Khan, who is the provincial law and parliamentary affairs minister, claimed the PTI would be defeated in all the 20 constituencies in the by-polls.

Responding to a query, he said the economic condition of the country as well as of the province was no longer a secret, but the incumbents had to prioritise saving the state and economy. He lamented that the previous government did not impose duties during its last eight months in power in violation of the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund, and instead offered subsidies that steered the economy downhill.

He criticised the PTI and PML-Q leadership for creating obstacles in the holding of election for the chief minister and then disallowing the use of the Punjab Assembly to present the provincial budget, and declared these steps anarchic.

The minister said the by-polls would prove to be an expression of no-confidence in the politics of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Jun 23, 2022 08:12am
Shame on you and your credibility - arrogant turncoat.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 23, 2022 08:17am
Did anyone notice him waving a finger by any chance?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Funding expectations
Updated 23 Jun, 2022

Funding expectations

Next few months will show how serious govt is about putting in place measures to strengthen country’s debt management outlook.
Budget debate
23 Jun, 2022

Budget debate

WITH the economy teetering on the precipice of a major crisis, one would have expected that public representatives ...
Afghanistan quake
23 Jun, 2022

Afghanistan quake

FOR the hapless people of Afghanistan, the list of miseries just doesn’t seem to end. The latest catastrophe to ...
Right to fair trial
22 Jun, 2022

Right to fair trial

IT is scarcely an understatement to say that in Pakistan, the fundamental right to a fair trial, as provided for...
Murdered workers
22 Jun, 2022

Murdered workers

THE murder of two workers hailing from Sindh in Balochistan’s Hoshab area on Monday is the second incident this...
Resurgent Covid-19
Updated 22 Jun, 2022

Resurgent Covid-19

Citizens grow complacent as national attention diverts to pressing economic and political crises.