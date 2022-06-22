Shehbaz deserves at least one year, says Bilawal

LARKANA: Since the Imran Khan-led government got four years to rule the country, Shehbaz Sharif should get at least one year to “serve the nation”, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday while addressing a gathering at Larkana’s Municipal Stadium to mark the 69th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

“Give this government some time to carry out economic and electoral reforms. We will then hopefully come out of the mess left behind by the selected government,” he said.

The Peoples Party chairman expressed hopes that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would remove Pakistan from its grey list by October.

“We fought our case against two FIRs: money laundering and terrorist financing.

“We were able to persuade countries with which the former rulers [referring to the PTI-led government] were at odds, that Pakistan has taken all steps sought by FATF for removal from the grey list,” Bilawal Bhutto said, calling it “just the beginning of our journey”.

He blamed former prime minister Imran Khan for the economic crisis and the country’s isolation. Bilawal Bhutto said further ‘good news is to come” regarding the country’s status in GSP Plus.

“Our slogan is ‘trade not aid’ and we are ready for economic engagement with other countries,” he said.

It was necessary to send the ‘selected government’ packing because it was a threat to our economy and democracy, Bilawal Bhutto said. “Imran Khan had inked a wrong deal with the IMF,” he alleged, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team had saved the country from default.

The PPP chief recalled Benazir Bhutto’s struggle for restoration of democracy and her defiance of Gen Zia’s government. “She was the voice of the nation. She fought for the youth and women. Her legacy is undying,” he observed.

