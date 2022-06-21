DAWN.COM Logo

ECP reserves verdict in PTI prohibited funding case

Published June 21, 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the much-delayed prohibited funding case — previously referred to as the foreign funding case by the commission — against the PTI.

The case, which was filed by Akbar S Babar, has been pending since Nov 14, 2014. Babar, who was a founding member of the PTI but is no longer associated with it, had alleged serious financial irregularities in the party's funding from Pakistan and abroad.

A bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja presided over the hearing. CEC Raja remarked that the case against the PTI had concluded, adding that the electoral watchdog also wanted to wrap up the cases against other political parties.

