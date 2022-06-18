Acid attack by ‘muggers’ leaves woman cop, brother burnt in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman police constable and her brother suffered burn injuries when unknown persons threw acid on them in the Gulzar-i-Hijri area on Friday, police said.

Sohrab Goth DSP Nasir Bukhari said at around 10:00pm, policewoman Gulzara Mushtaq, 25, was on her way with her brother Rizwan, 22, on a motorbike to perform duty at the Sohrab Goth police station when two unknown persons, also riding a motorcycle, snatched her purse containing her cell phone, cash and other valuables.

He said while riding away they threw acid on the woman and her brother. As a result, Rizwan suffered burns in the abdomen while her sister received burns on the face, hands, legs and other parts of body.

They were taken to the Burns Centre of the Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors said that the woman and her brother suffered six per cent and 12pc burns, respectively.

Later, the Sachal police registered a case on the complaint of wounded Rizwan under Sections 336-B (punishment for hurt by corrosive substance), 324 (attempted murder), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft), 109 (abetment), 34 (common intention) read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

The complainant said he was a polio worker in Lasi Goth. He said the suspects appeared to be Afghans.

The DSP said they were investigating the case to ascertain the motive of the attackers. He said usually, muggers did not attack people with acid.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2022