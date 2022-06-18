DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 18, 2022

Acid attack by ‘muggers’ leaves woman cop, brother burnt in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 18, 2022 - Updated June 18, 2022 01:13pm

KARACHI: A woman police constable and her brother suffered burn injuries when unknown persons threw acid on them in the Gulzar-i-Hijri area on Friday, police said.

Sohrab Goth DSP Nasir Bukhari said at around 10:00pm, policewoman Gulzara Mushtaq, 25, was on her way with her brother Rizwan, 22, on a motorbike to perform duty at the Sohrab Goth police station when two unknown persons, also riding a motorcycle, snatched her purse containing her cell phone, cash and other valuables.

He said while riding away they threw acid on the woman and her brother. As a result, Rizwan suffered burns in the abdomen while her sister received burns on the face, hands, legs and other parts of body.

They were taken to the Burns Centre of the Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors said that the woman and her brother suffered six per cent and 12pc burns, respectively.

Later, the Sachal police registered a case on the complaint of wounded Rizwan under Sections 336-B (punishment for hurt by corrosive substance), 324 (attempted murder), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft), 109 (abetment), 34 (common intention) read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

The complainant said he was a polio worker in Lasi Goth. He said the suspects appeared to be Afghans.

The DSP said they were investigating the case to ascertain the motive of the attackers. He said usually, muggers did not attack people with acid.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Some good news
Updated 18 Jun, 2022

Some good news

Being downgraded to the grey list again would do irreparable damage to the economy and international trade.
NA-240 violence
18 Jun, 2022

NA-240 violence

THE ugly scenes witnessed in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency during Thursday’s by-poll are a reminder of the...
Lights out
18 Jun, 2022

Lights out

THE Sindh government yesterday became the first provincial administration to enforce the early closure of markets in...
Fuel price woes
Updated 17 Jun, 2022

Fuel price woes

Unless govt can find new streams of revenue to create fiscal space for subsidies, public will bear brunt of inflation.
FM’s Iran visit
17 Jun, 2022

FM’s Iran visit

THOUGH there is great potential in the Pakistan-Iran relationship, geopolitical complications, particularly since ...
Punjab budget, finally
17 Jun, 2022

Punjab budget, finally

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought between the PML-N-led ruling coalition and the opposition PTI,...