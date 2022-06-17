DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 17, 2022

Punjab govt spent staggering Rs2.17bn on PSL, home series

Amjad Mahmood Published June 17, 2022 - Updated June 17, 2022 09:35am

LAHORE: The provincial kitty incurred expenses of more than Rs2.17 billion for providing security cover to the South African, Australian and New Zealand cricket teams as well as for the 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and some internal security measures.

Budget documents reveal that Rs330 million were paid for arranging security lights, tower and wires, fuel for generators, transport for law enforcers, security cameras, walk-through gates, tents, chairs, meals and refreshment etc. with respect to the Australia vs Pakistan cricket series at Lahore.

Under a separate head, at least Rs100 million were consumed for hiring vehicles, fuel, security equipment and logistics arrangements for the same series at Lahore. For similar arrangements for the Rawalpindi test match between the two teams, an amount of Rs50 million was spent.

Buzdar air travel cost exceeded Rs351m earmarked in budget

For 19 matches of the 7th edition of the PSL at Lahore, at least Rs500mn were consumed to arrange generators, lights, vehicle fuel, security equipment and logistics support.

The provincial government also provided Rs30mn to the Rawalpindi district administration for the expenditure incurred on security arrangements during the New Zealand cricket team’s tour and for the National T-20 Tournament 2021 there.

To clear pending liabilities of Lahore district administration in connection with Pakistan-South Africa T-20 series a sum of around Rs110mn was paid. Around Rs66mn were paid as internal security duty claims for deployment of Pakistan Army troops, while over Rs747mn were spent as internal security duty claims for deployment of Pakistan Rangers troops in the province.

CM EXPENSES: The flight operation of former chief minister Usman Buzdar cost the provincial exchequer more than Rs401mn.

A sum of over Rs351mn had been allocated in the last budget for the purpose but the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) sought an additional amount of over Rs49mn for the purpose through the supplementary budget.

The cost included operating expenses, acquiring of assets, repairs, payment of travelling and other allowances as well as refresher course for the pilots.

Published in Dawn,June 17th, 2022

Budget2023
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fuel price woes
Updated 17 Jun, 2022

Fuel price woes

Unless govt can find new streams of revenue to create fiscal space for subsidies, public will bear brunt of inflation.
FM’s Iran visit
17 Jun, 2022

FM’s Iran visit

THOUGH there is great potential in the Pakistan-Iran relationship, geopolitical complications, particularly since ...
Punjab budget, finally
17 Jun, 2022

Punjab budget, finally

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought between the PML-N-led ruling coalition and the opposition PTI,...
Storm incoming
Updated 16 Jun, 2022

Storm incoming

Will the budget drawn up by the incumbent government be sufficient for the massive challenges looming ahead?
KP and Sindh budgets
16 Jun, 2022

KP and Sindh budgets

BOTH Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced fiscally expansionary budgets for 2022-23 that allocate massive...
Exotic birds
16 Jun, 2022

Exotic birds

JOINT action by the Sindh Wildlife Department and Rangers on Sunday that caught a consignment of at least 26 exotic...