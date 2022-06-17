Punjab govt spent staggering Rs2.17bn on PSL, home series

LAHORE: The provincial kitty incurred expenses of more than Rs2.17 billion for providing security cover to the South African, Australian and New Zealand cricket teams as well as for the 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and some internal security measures.

Budget documents reveal that Rs330 million were paid for arranging security lights, tower and wires, fuel for generators, transport for law enforcers, security cameras, walk-through gates, tents, chairs, meals and refreshment etc. with respect to the Australia vs Pakistan cricket series at Lahore.

Under a separate head, at least Rs100 million were consumed for hiring vehicles, fuel, security equipment and logistics arrangements for the same series at Lahore. For similar arrangements for the Rawalpindi test match between the two teams, an amount of Rs50 million was spent.

For 19 matches of the 7th edition of the PSL at Lahore, at least Rs500mn were consumed to arrange generators, lights, vehicle fuel, security equipment and logistics support.

The provincial government also provided Rs30mn to the Rawalpindi district administration for the expenditure incurred on security arrangements during the New Zealand cricket team’s tour and for the National T-20 Tournament 2021 there.

To clear pending liabilities of Lahore district administration in connection with Pakistan-South Africa T-20 series a sum of around Rs110mn was paid. Around Rs66mn were paid as internal security duty claims for deployment of Pakistan Army troops, while over Rs747mn were spent as internal security duty claims for deployment of Pakistan Rangers troops in the province.

CM EXPENSES: The flight operation of former chief minister Usman Buzdar cost the provincial exchequer more than Rs401mn.

A sum of over Rs351mn had been allocated in the last budget for the purpose but the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) sought an additional amount of over Rs49mn for the purpose through the supplementary budget.

The cost included operating expenses, acquiring of assets, repairs, payment of travelling and other allowances as well as refresher course for the pilots.

Published in Dawn,June 17th, 2022