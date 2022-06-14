DAWN.COM Logo

FM Bilawal calls on President Raisi during Iran trip

APP | Dawn.com | Naveed Siddiqui Published June 14, 2022 - Updated June 14, 2022 11:37pm
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, Iran on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy IRNA News Agency Twitter
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday called on Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to the neighbouring country, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

The FO said that Bilawal conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's greetings to President Raisi and also extended an invitation to visit Pakistan.

"The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s keen desire to strengthen bilateral relations, which are rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and heritage.

"He highlighted the importance of regular exchanges to advance economic and energy cooperation, regional connectivity, operationalisation of barter trade and border sustenance marketplaces, and facilitation of Zaireen visiting Iran for pilgrimage," the FO said in a statement.

It added that Bilawal also took up the issue of the release and transfer of Pakistani prisoners detained in Iranian prisons.

The Iranian president welcomed FM Bilawal and underscored that the two countries were "bound by close historic linkages and strong fraternal ties".

Raisi noted that Iran attached great importance to its economic and trade relations with Pakistan, which had considerable potential for further growth.

Cooperation in energy sector

Earlier in the day, Bilawal said Pakistan was committed to strengthening its cooperation with Iran in the energy sector through the import of additional electricity.

Addressing a press conference in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Bilawal elaborated on their discussion. He said their dialogue took stock of the "entire gauntlet" of bilateral relations and identified ways to enhance them further in order to match their true potential in areas such as trade, investment, connectivity, border management, cultural and education cooperation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian address a joint press conference in Tehran, Iran on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
On trade, the foreign minister said he was "glad" that Pakistan and Iran had come closer to resolving one of the major obstacles in the expansion of bilateral trade through the operationalisation of barter trade mechanism, formalisation of cross-border exchanges through the opening of new border crossings and promotion of trade through border market places.

He said such steps were "measures of our shared commitment to the provision of opportunities for enhanced economic and commercial activities that'll benefit the people of Iran and Pakistan", adding that they would help in improving the livelihood and welfare of people at the border areas.

FM Bilawal said he discussed with Amir-Abdollahian the possibility of exchanging prisoners under the existing legal framework so they could complete their sentences in their own countries.

The foreign minister also appreciated Iran's hospitality and facilitation of Pakistani pilgrims, adding that there were talks on the provision of further services for the pilgrims which formed a "bond of friendship" between the two countries.

On the international front, Bilawal said they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and agreed that "Afghans must be supported at this critical juncture, including through access to frozen financial assets."

He said the world expected a move towards "inclusivity and effective counter-terrorism action" from the Afghan authorities.

Bilawal said he had also briefed FM Abdollahian on the human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and thanked the Iranian leadership for its steadfast support on the Kashmir dispute.

He said they also discussed the rising tide of Islamophobia and the recent derogatory remarks by Indian officials that had "deeply offended" the global Muslim community.

"It's time for the international community to show a common resolve against xenophobia, islamophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on basis of religion or belief," FM Bilawal said.

He said Pakistan and Iran had long historic ties and he wanted to take the existing bilateral relationship to new heights.

"On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, I convey a message of goodwill and cordiality to Iranian brothers and sisters," Bilawal said, adding that building close relations with Iran was a high priority for himself and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

FM Bilawal also expressed support for Iran in the ongoing nuclear deal talks, adding that he looked forward to the day when a conclusion could be reached that was the "right of the people of Iran".

Earlier, FM Bilawal reached Iran on a two-day visit to hold talks with Iranian dignitaries on a range of issues, including bilateral ties, trade, regional security and Islamophobia.

This is Bilawal's first official visit to Iran. He is visiting the country at the invitation of Iranian FM Amir-Abdollahian, who welcomed him upon his arrival in the neighbouring country.

State-run APP shared a video of Bilawal sitting with Abdollahian and other dignitaries soon after his arrival.

Delegation-level tallks

The FO statement said Bilawal was to share views with his Iranian counterpart on all areas of mutual interest.

It added that in delegation-level talks during the visit, "the two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and facilitation of Zaireen".

"They will also review regional security situation with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia, as well as combating Islamophobia," the statement added.

According to the FO, Bilawal's visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. "The last meeting between the two foreign ministers was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos on 26 May 2022."

In concluding remarks, the FO statement highlighted that "Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages. These fraternal relations have been further strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges. The two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022".

Bilawal looks to enhance economic cooperation

Bilawal had shared similar views with the official Iranian news outlet IRNA a day before leaving for Iran, during an informal talk with journalists.

“Iran is our neighbour and in Islam, neighbours have rights. We believe that relations between [the] people of Pakistan and Iran, including cultural and spiritual, are historic,” he had said.

The foreign minister had added that economic cooperation and coordination between the two countries had much potential to be explored and exploited.

On the Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline project, Bilawal said: "Its foundation was laid by former president Asif Ali Zardari and we would want international obligations, their framework and the deal to progress so that we can unlock the potential in our relations further."

Pakistan wants to construct a 1,100-kilometre gas pipeline, known as the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project, from Port Qasim in Karachi, in Sindh, to Kasur in Punjab. The $2.5 billion project is tentatively slated to begin next year, though an initial agreement was first signed in 2015 and a second in 2021.

Bilawal also expressed these views during an interview with Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) hours before leaving for the two-day trip.

He said that "facilitating trade and exploiting the true potentials of Iran and Pakistan is important for us" and that he looked forward to improving and enhancing the relationship between the two countries.

The foreign minister elaborated that Pakistan wanted to enhance its economic activity with all countries and "we are focusing on economic diplomacy as you have mentioned there has been a lot of cooperation in the past with Iran and we look forward to enhancing this cooperation".

“We want to enhance progress on border markets and go a long way to facilitate commercial activity on both ends and I am looking forward to having meaningful conversations with my counterparts to unlock the true potential of the economic relationship,” he added.

Moreover, IRNA quoted him as saying, that there was a lot more potential for both sides to enhance tourism.

"And I am really hoping that we will be able to discuss these issues, enhance the modes and means of transport between the two countries, and encourage not only, obviously religious and spiritual tourism between the two countries. but also economic tourism and people-to-people activities."

On Afghanistan, he said: “I think the situation in Afghanistan is on everyone’s mind, particularly those of us who are in the region or in the neighbourhood who are directly impacted by the developments in Afghanistan, and I am sure I would have deep meaningful conversations on this topic as well.”

Comments (65)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Jun 14, 2022 01:22pm
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Iran on a two-day visit on Tuesday, where he will hold talks with Iranian dignitaries on a range of issues, including bilateral ties, trade, regional security and Islamophobia While country sinks economically, Bilawal is flying around as tourist on government money. How shameless can anyone be.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 14, 2022 01:24pm
Iranians are being polite, they know its a US imposed goverment who will further American agenda. Bilawal boss is Donald Bloom.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Jun 14, 2022 01:24pm
Precious foreign exchange is being spent on this nincompoop’s joy rides. What has he achieved or even more pertinently what is he even trying to achieve?
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jun 14, 2022 01:25pm
Full time training sessions and visits underway before Imran khan returned !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 14, 2022 01:26pm
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Iran on a two-day visit on Tuesday, where he will hold talks with Iranian dignitaries on a range of issues, including bilateral ties, trade, regional security and Islamophobia No originality or experience, just copying Imran Khan in dress and topic of ' Islamophobia'. Iranians are smart enough to know the ploy.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Jun 14, 2022 01:29pm
Yes buy 1 get 1 free deal for oil
Reply Recommend 0
BANNA BILLA BHAI
Jun 14, 2022 01:40pm
These two countries no tourists will visit?
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jun 14, 2022 01:42pm
Iranians the smartest, most educated and intelligent of all Middle Eastern people. You can see how this novice, a kid with no prior experience in any thing, being treated by our neighbor. No red-carpet, no blue-carpet, no grand ceremony or welcome party. They know that he is only working for the US- that the Iranians despise - and is only a temporary installed stooge, who is out of his league with the well-experienced and talented Iranian government officials.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 14, 2022 01:43pm
The gas pipeline from Iran costing almost half a million rupee per meter!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 14, 2022 01:51pm
How many days spent in Switzerland?
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jun 14, 2022 01:53pm
Free fun rides for imported FM
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Jun 14, 2022 01:54pm
Good to see the FM doing his job and not just sitting behind his desk sipping tea.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Jun 14, 2022 01:58pm
In Saudi Arabia, our foreign minister remained a non-entity.
Reply Recommend 0
Aizaz Ahmed
Jun 14, 2022 02:09pm
In current economic situation there should be bann on foreign trips unless it can be justified on economic grounds.
Reply Recommend 0
Farcetrash
Jun 14, 2022 02:11pm
Around the world in 60 days? Before he gets kicked out
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jun 14, 2022 02:15pm
Buy diesel and gas from Iran and the economy will turn around in no time.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jun 14, 2022 02:24pm
Iran is better friend just like USA is a better friend
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jun 14, 2022 02:28pm
What is the Main Cause, we cannot buy Petrol and cannot even sign any economic deal with Iran because of International Sanctions.
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Jun 14, 2022 02:30pm
Current selected in Shalwar Kameez. Thank you IK.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Jun 14, 2022 02:35pm
When you come back, please brief PM about your visit instead of your father.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 14, 2022 03:08pm
Why government is wasting money to allow Bilawal zardari on foreign trips?
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jun 14, 2022 03:20pm
Is he a Head of State to deserve being flown in a private jet??? What a waster if tax payers money!!
Reply Recommend 0
Simple Logic
Jun 14, 2022 04:02pm
@Zak, He's doing his job as a Foreign Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Saleem
Jun 14, 2022 04:10pm
Iran Pakistan Gass Pipeline should be on top of the agenda but no, they will discuss culture and friendship and border issue
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Jun 14, 2022 04:16pm
The Iran-Pakistan relations are vague and they need clarity.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Jun 14, 2022 04:18pm
Iranian are wise people. They would let him pay a museum or two then embark him on a flight back. Why would Iran trust an imported govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Texan
Jun 14, 2022 04:21pm
I think he plans to travel the whole world within his short 6 months tenure. Need more frequent flyer mileage.
Reply Recommend 0
Gamer
Jun 14, 2022 04:33pm
Very very funny
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jun 14, 2022 04:35pm
@Moud , WhyVague ,it’s time to get Oil&gas from nearest place &complete the gas pipe line left incomplete due to American sanctions for Two decades .Be Brave like IK get energy supplies flow to Pakistan economy grow quickly.Pakistan Self interest matters the most .You May get waiver from American sanctions due our economic troubles.
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Jun 14, 2022 04:50pm
my taxes paid for this
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Jun 14, 2022 05:01pm
@Salim, being born into Zardari-Bhutto family is a big achievement in Pakistan!.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 14, 2022 05:10pm
Another futile and useless overseas visit causing exchequer of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan losses worth thousands if not millions of tax-paying dollars, which could have been easily saved during this crunch time and crucial, critical, caviling, carping and compelling juncture in time and history.
Reply Recommend 0
MalikOnlyOne
Jun 14, 2022 05:14pm
@Zak, like they say in chaste Punjabi “meri aanian, tay jannian dekho” ( just wonder on my goings and comings!)
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Naqvi
Jun 14, 2022 05:17pm
As two neighboring countries, Pakistan and Iran have always enjoyed friendly and brotherly relations.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Jun 14, 2022 05:25pm
He is a joke…Iranians may give him a massage and send him back!
Reply Recommend 0
Ajeet
Jun 14, 2022 05:27pm
How many maidens is he going to visit ?
Reply Recommend 0
Chota
Jun 14, 2022 05:30pm
He is on a mission to ensure that economy sinks
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 05:41pm
@Salim, This is just to enhance his portfolio at our expense. Has anyone heard of any outcome from FM globe trotting at our expenses?
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 05:43pm
@Nabi, Has the FM gotten any results from his globe trotting tours? All at my expense too.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 14, 2022 05:44pm
Bilawal is FM of PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 05:51pm
@DO MORE, Better for Pakistan that he sits behind the desk and sips tea. The results are the same. A cup of tea is a lot cheaper than plane load of non-achievers catered in 5-star resorts.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Asif Ali
Jun 14, 2022 05:51pm
Brainless and immature FM having joy ride around the world with zero result.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rahman
Jun 14, 2022 05:52pm
@M. Saeed, to build
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 05:55pm
@SAB, Our foreign minister remains a non-entity. Wears suits in USA like a western Babu and Salwar/kameez in Iran to talk Islamaphobia. Shouldn’t he be talking Islamaphobia in USA? Iran ialways shared the same views on Islamaphobia.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 05:57pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Is this the best FM the country has to offer?
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 05:58pm
@KPK Booster, The briefing will be on 5-Star stays. There is nothing to brief of official capacity.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 05:59pm
@M. Saeed, At this rate our great grand children will be reading about ongoing pipeline negotiations.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Jun 14, 2022 05:59pm
What we really need is a big loan to mitigate economic spiral.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 06:02pm
@Zak, Look at the picture. It’s just FM and chaprasi. I don’t see any Iranian delegation with them.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 06:06pm
@Farcetrash, Wish that was true
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 06:09pm
@Nabi, buy 1 get 1 free deal for oil or you mean Buy one and one free for London
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 06:10pm
@A, We have no friends. We are our worst enemy.
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Jun 14, 2022 06:10pm
High priority for Himself !!! What about Pakistan???
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 06:11pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Just a photo op and fattening CV at our expense.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Jun 14, 2022 07:01pm
Pakistan could have done this anytime in the last 75 years. The fact that they didn’t means, they wont in the future
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Jun 14, 2022 07:11pm
For the mutual security and economic needs of the region, Iran has to be a part of the CPEC project along with Pakistan and Turkey.
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Jun 14, 2022 07:21pm
A new foreign world for anokha laadla.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 14, 2022 07:29pm
Visiting few friendly nations often by PM and FM seeking loans and favors is a new tradition. China, Iran, Turkey, SA. That completes the entire world.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jun 14, 2022 07:48pm
Father and son chalking out their own foreign policy
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 07:57pm
@AHAQ, Do you mean Father and son chalking out their own loot in foreign lands.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 08:00pm
@Moud , Iran is wiser on how to invest. Both Pakistan and Turkey economies are crashing. While Iran with all economic stranglehold on it is better off. Go figure.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 08:01pm
@Cardiac Arrest , Pakistan can’t snd won’t. It’s been public drama. Throw a bone to the dog syndrome.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 08:03pm
@Dr. JohnnieWalker, Haa. Big Loan!! Our loan is so big that we take loan to stay afloat on interest payments. Might be better to default and go under.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 14, 2022 08:05pm
@Chota, mission to ensure that economy sinks has high chance of success.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 14, 2022 08:10pm
@Saad Muzaffar, @AHAQ, Do you mean Father and son chalking out their own loot in foreign lands. PPP to syphon commissions from Iranian deals and PML N from Turkey deals. Already demarcated.
Reply Recommend 0

