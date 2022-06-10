DAWN.COM Logo

Lahore ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders over long march vandalism

Rana Bilal Published June 10, 2022 - Updated June 10, 2022 12:59pm
PTI Yasmin Rashid smiles as she drives a car after Punjab police officers break the vehicle's windshield. —PTI official/Twitter
PTI Yasmin Rashid smiles as she drives a car after Punjab police officers break the vehicle's windshield. —PTI official/Twitter

A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for top leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab over multiple charges including alleged violations of Section 144 and attacks on law enforcement agencies on May 25 — the day PTI workers marched to Islamabad.

According to a ruling dated June 9, available with Dawn.com, the investigating officer in charge of the Shahdara police station, Muhammad Saleem, requested the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants for Mian Akram Usman, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Mian Shafqat Mehmood, Malik Nadeem Abbas, Murad Raas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasir Gilani, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Andleeb Abbas, and Ijaz Chaudhry.

It stated that the accused persons were "intentionally concealing themselves in order to avoid their arrest and their arrest is necessary for completion of the investigation".

The court of Judge Abher Gul Khan accepted the officer's request and issued the warrants.

Last month, the Punjab police had registered a total of 42 criminal cases against PTI’s senior leaders and workers for alleged agitation in the aftermath of the long march.

It said three police officials had been martyred in the line of duty while 100 others were injured, three of them seriously, in allegedly attacks by PTI workers. Of them, 34 personnel were injured in Lahore, 48 in Attock and nine in Sargodha, Mianwali, Rawal­pindi, Jhelum and other cities.

Earlier, a police official told Dawn that 12 cases were registered in Lahore, five in Sialkot, four each in Rawalpindi and Sargodha, three in Mianwali, and two each in Attock and Jhelum, while one FIR was lodged in Chakwal.

Azadi March

On the day of the Azadi March, May 25, clashes between PTI activists and police at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk were reported as the law enforcers resorted to tear gas shelling in an attempt to clear roads for traffic, which was blocked by the demonstrators on a fresh directive from the party chief to lodge protests in their respective areas, after the protesters threw stones on the police personnel while refusing to clear the roads.

When PTI’s Lahore chapter gathered its workers at Bhatti Chowk to remove barriers placed in the area to block their route to Islamabad, the police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse them and arrested over 10 PTI workers. Around 212 other party activists were picked up from other city areas.

During the faceoff, former federal minister Hammad Azhar was injured in a "direct attack" from the police. Meanwhile, former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid was forced out of her car by men in civil clothes. The windshield of her vehicle was also broken.

haris
Jun 10, 2022 12:24pm
Justice! RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 10, 2022 12:28pm
Fascist with their peak of fascism
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 10, 2022 12:28pm
Right. So when will Showbaz and Sons be arrested for looting and laundering millions? This is not even a joke anymore
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Jun 10, 2022 12:31pm
Punjab police and Lahore court at its best.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Jun 10, 2022 12:32pm
What joke by court. Ha ha.
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Jun 10, 2022 12:35pm
Good. These merchants of chaos must be accountable under the law
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Jun 10, 2022 12:35pm
Very strange -vandalism by whom - PTI supporters or Police ?
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jun 10, 2022 12:36pm
Better to arrest their gang leader Ik Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Digital
Jun 10, 2022 12:37pm
Is this a joke. Absolutely pathetic. Police was the one who was vandalising and beating peaceful protestors.
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Jun 10, 2022 01:08pm
Bikao judge
Reply Recommend 0
mansoor a hashmi
Jun 10, 2022 01:12pm
Where is HRCP, others who called PTI fascists?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Shiraz
Jun 10, 2022 01:14pm
The ATC Judge should first issue a non-bailable warrant to criminal Rana Sanaullah.
Reply Recommend 0

