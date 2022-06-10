DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 10, 2022

Lahore ATC grants interim bail to PTI leaders over long march vandalism

Rana Bilal Published June 10, 2022 - Updated June 10, 2022 02:10pm
PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Yasmin Rashid outside a Lahore anti-terrorism court. — DawnNewsTV
PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Yasmin Rashid outside a Lahore anti-terrorism court. — DawnNewsTV

A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday approved interim bails of top leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab a day after it issued non-bailable arrest warrants for them over multiple charges including alleged violations of Section 144 and attacks on law enforcement agencies on May 25 — the day PTI workers marched to Islamabad.

According to the court order issued Thursday, investigating officer Muhammad Saleem had requested the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders Mian Akram Usman, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Mian Shafqat Mehmood, Malik Nadeem Abbas, Murad Raas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasir Gilani, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Andleeb Abbas, and Ijaz Chaudhry.

The orders were sought on the grounds of their "intentionally concealing themselves in order to avoid their arrest and their arrest is necessary for completion of the investigation".

Subsequently, the court of Judge Abher Gul Khan issued the warrants.

By Friday all the PTI leaders named in the cases arrived in court and applied for interim bails. The court accepted their requests and stopped the police from arresting them till June 17.

Last month, the Punjab police had registered a total of 42 criminal cases against PTI’s senior leaders and workers for alleged agitation in the aftermath of the long march.

It said three police officials had been martyred in the line of duty while 100 others were injured, three of them seriously, in allegedly attacks by PTI workers. Of them, 34 personnel were injured in Lahore, 48 in Attock and nine in Sargodha, Mianwali, Rawal­pindi, Jhelum and other cities.

Earlier, a police official told Dawn that 12 cases were registered in Lahore, five in Sialkot, four each in Rawalpindi and Sargodha, three in Mianwali, and two each in Attock and Jhelum, while one FIR was lodged in Chakwal.

'Pakistan turning into police fascist state'

In a media talk outside court after securing interim bail, Hammad Azhar accused PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of turning the country into a "police fascist state".

"Today, we are here in front of a terrorism court, but none of us are terrorists," he said. "The people present here are those who took to the streets for a peaceful protest on May 25."

Azhar claimed that Maryam and Sanaullah had passed "special orders to include terrorism charges" in the FIRs. "The imported government today is registering FIRs against those who came out to protest peacefully ... which is our constitutional and legal right.

"Rana Sanaullah and Maryam want to make this a police fascist state so that no one can raise their voice against their greed for power," he said.

"Today, I want to ask: Where is the law and Constitution?"

The PTI leader added that the "reality behind the deaths of Maqsood 'Chaprasi' and Dr Rizwan (FIA investigator) will soon become apparent". "We will find out whether theirs were natural deaths or murders."

Azadi March

On the day of the Azadi March, May 25, clashes between PTI activists and police at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk were reported as the law enforcers resorted to tear gas shelling in an attempt to clear roads for traffic, which was blocked by the demonstrators on a fresh directive from the party chief to lodge protests in their respective areas, after the protesters threw stones on the police personnel while refusing to clear the roads.

When PTI’s Lahore chapter gathered its workers at Bhatti Chowk to remove barriers placed in the area to block their route to Islamabad, the police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse them and arrested over 10 PTI workers. Around 212 other party activists were picked up from other city areas.

During the faceoff, former federal minister Hammad Azhar was injured in a "direct attack" from the police. Meanwhile, the windshield of former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid's vehicle was also broken.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (53)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
humble Pakistani
Jun 10, 2022 11:53am
LHC and IHC hmmm
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jun 10, 2022 11:55am
Hamza should be arrested for illegal occupation of the office.
Reply Recommend 0
Marcus Aurelius
Jun 10, 2022 11:55am
Is Lahore ATC becoming an arm of PMLN ? The judges need to stop getting involved in political battles immediately
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jun 10, 2022 11:57am
Courts are totally biased !
Reply Recommend 0
Lone Ranger
Jun 10, 2022 11:58am
Vandalism by the ruling party at it's peak!
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan Alvi
Jun 10, 2022 11:58am
What an irony, the file photo attached here clears shows who did vandalism.
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
Jun 10, 2022 12:01pm
Any High Court can overturn ATC ruling. So their bail is on the way.
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Jun 10, 2022 12:01pm
What about the "vandalism" done by Lahore Police on Dr Yasmin Rashid's car? Any arrest warrant issued for that? Or was that vandalism Halal?
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jun 10, 2022 12:02pm
Unfortunately there is no other way to teach these miscreants that they need to let the country run.
Reply Recommend 0
Dhinchack
Jun 10, 2022 12:04pm
The jamboree begins. Sit back, relax and watch.
Reply Recommend 0
WAJID
Jun 10, 2022 12:04pm
deep state
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jun 10, 2022 12:05pm
Corrupt government in action
Reply Recommend 0
Zaheer
Jun 10, 2022 12:06pm
Where was the vandalism, you imported govt has done this , you have no choice left for the people but to drag you in streets : IA time will come
Reply Recommend 0
TH
Jun 10, 2022 12:07pm
Disappointment after Disappointment. Are the law enforcement agencies above the law? Do they not have to follow proper protocols?
Reply Recommend 0
Uz
Jun 10, 2022 12:08pm
Lahore courts are the most biased courts in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Akhter
Jun 10, 2022 12:09pm
Indeed what time have come crows are feasting on eagles!
Reply Recommend 0
Riasat Khan
Jun 10, 2022 12:10pm
PML-N showing the are true gangster using the government machinery to do it’s dirty work against PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Jun 10, 2022 12:11pm
Criminals are in power, now they want all to be like them.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid khan
Jun 10, 2022 12:11pm
When law becomes oppressive then citizens must revolt.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jun 10, 2022 12:11pm
The neutrals seem to be in a vindictive mood. You beat up the protesters and thdn register cases against them, only in the land of the pure.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2020
Jun 10, 2022 12:19pm
Bye bye PDM... You have just orchestrated your own political demise...
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Jun 10, 2022 12:24pm
Justice! RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 10, 2022 12:28pm
Fascist with their peak of fascism
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 10, 2022 12:28pm
Right. So when will Showbaz and Sons be arrested for looting and laundering millions? This is not even a joke anymore
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Jun 10, 2022 12:31pm
Punjab police and Lahore court at its best.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Jun 10, 2022 12:32pm
What joke by court. Ha ha.
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Jun 10, 2022 12:35pm
Good. These merchants of chaos must be accountable under the law
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Jun 10, 2022 12:35pm
Very strange -vandalism by whom - PTI supporters or Police ?
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jun 10, 2022 12:36pm
Better to arrest their gang leader Ik Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Digital
Jun 10, 2022 12:37pm
Is this a joke. Absolutely pathetic. Police was the one who was vandalising and beating peaceful protestors.
Reply Recommend 0
Mian Saqib Sohail
Jun 10, 2022 12:46pm
I initially thought it was a satirical article to emphasize police brutality but it is not. what a joke. police attacked Dr yasmeen and its on video, and she is being booked for vandalism. this is worse than dictatorship
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Jun 10, 2022 12:47pm
Pakistan has gone completely in the hands of mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Jun 10, 2022 12:48pm
Only PmLn can stoop to this level. Dr Yasmin Rashids evidence alone is enough to throw this case out. It was not PTI that caused the drama, it was the blatent misuse or dare I say, abuse of state machinery, that resulted in such despicable event.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadguru
Jun 10, 2022 12:53pm
Justice and the Corrupt Bureaucracy at works !!
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Jun 10, 2022 12:54pm
@Ismail , Neutrals no more neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Jun 10, 2022 12:56pm
Neutrals no more neutrals, they are with corrupt mafias. IK rightly said "koi rah tu nahi gaya"
Reply Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 10, 2022 01:02pm
Not very neutral is it?
Reply Recommend 0
DrKhan
Jun 10, 2022 01:03pm
This is a new low in Pak history. Neutrals must be enjoying what they have done. Shame
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 10, 2022 01:05pm
The ATC Judge is a joker himself .Justice RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 10, 2022 01:06pm
Lahore ATC Judge is a paid employee of PML-N, you dont expect them to ever give a fair judicial decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Jun 10, 2022 01:06pm
Criminals have full control of state institutions now they are using them for their own benefit. Pakistan has become lawless country.
Reply Recommend 0
mansoor a hashmi
Jun 10, 2022 01:12pm
Where is HRCP, others who called PTI fascists?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Shiraz
Jun 10, 2022 01:14pm
The ATC Judge should first issue a non-bailable warrant to criminal Rana Sanaullah.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Javaid
Jun 10, 2022 01:18pm
Shameful Shahbaz Shareef
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Jun 10, 2022 01:19pm
@Akram, Keep on accusing and nothing will change. Because they stole nothing. Only Imran Khan's supporters say so.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Shamsi
Jun 10, 2022 01:20pm
What about what the police did and on whose orders they did it. Will the top brass also be booked along with those who gave the orders?
Reply Recommend 0
Suleman
Jun 10, 2022 01:23pm
LHC at its best! Blame and punish the victims. Did the PTI leaders seek out the police and beat them up?
Reply Recommend 0
irf
Jun 10, 2022 01:26pm
Arrest the main joker of the circus i.e. Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
titu
Jun 10, 2022 01:27pm
long march is expected to cost billions, exact figure is unknown.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Jun 10, 2022 01:28pm
@DrKhan, in two months Pakistan has taken a nose dive, neutrals are responsible for all this mess
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Jun 10, 2022 01:29pm
@Dominic, rightly said, they hire judge instead lawyer
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 10, 2022 01:34pm
The world famous courts of Lahore, the slaughter house for justice.
Reply Recommend 0
sabeeh ahmad
Jun 10, 2022 01:38pm
Corrupt Judiciary at its best!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pakistan Economic Survey
Updated 10 Jun, 2022

Pakistan Economic Survey

Times ahead are tough, and parties must show a greater sense of responsibility than is currently on display.
Repressive law
10 Jun, 2022

Repressive law

A PARTICULARLY problematic clause in an overall controversial piece of legislation is to undergo further scrutiny,...
Iran-IAEA spat
10 Jun, 2022

Iran-IAEA spat

IN the latest sign that all is not well where efforts to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 are...
Charter of the economy
Updated 09 Jun, 2022

Charter of the economy

There first needs to be an agreement that cynical politicking over the economy should not be a means to gain public support.
By-election test
09 Jun, 2022

By-election test

EVEN though the appointment of a new governor in Punjab has somewhat reduced political uncertainty in the ...
Brutish behaviour
09 Jun, 2022

Brutish behaviour

IT has unfortunately become the norm in Pakistan for many members of the legal community to display uncouth ...