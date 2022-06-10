DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 10, 2022

Mystery plane puts east Europe air forces on alert

AFP Published June 10, 2022 - Updated June 10, 2022 09:39am

SOFIA: A two-seater plane whizzed through half a dozen eastern European countries without permission, alerting air forces, before being abandoned in Bulgaria by a mysterious crew, the defence ministry in Sofia said on Thursday.

The aircraft flew over Hungary, crossed briefly into Serbia and then Romania before entering Bulgarian airspace at 1609 GMT on Wednesday, the Bulgarian defence ministry said in a statement.

The twin-engine Beechcraft, with two people onboard, had no approved flight plan and its transponders were turned off. The pilot did not respond to radio requests and visual signals, the Romanian defence ministry said.

Two Hungarian Gripen fighter jets, two US F-16s and two Romanian F-16s intercepted the intruder one after the other and escorted it until it entered Bulgarian airspace, Bucharest added.

Bulgaria’s air force did not immediately send up fighters as “the plane was not considered a threat at any moment”, Defence Minister Dragomir Zakov told journalists.

Published in Dawn,June 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pakistan Economic Survey
Updated 10 Jun, 2022

Pakistan Economic Survey

Times ahead are tough, and parties must show a greater sense of responsibility than is currently on display.
Repressive law
10 Jun, 2022

Repressive law

A PARTICULARLY problematic clause in an overall controversial piece of legislation is to undergo further scrutiny,...
Iran-IAEA spat
10 Jun, 2022

Iran-IAEA spat

IN the latest sign that all is not well where efforts to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 are...
Charter of the economy
Updated 09 Jun, 2022

Charter of the economy

There first needs to be an agreement that cynical politicking over the economy should not be a means to gain public support.
By-election test
09 Jun, 2022

By-election test

EVEN though the appointment of a new governor in Punjab has somewhat reduced political uncertainty in the ...
Brutish behaviour
09 Jun, 2022

Brutish behaviour

IT has unfortunately become the norm in Pakistan for many members of the legal community to display uncouth ...