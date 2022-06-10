Ruling allies express ‘full confidence’ in PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: A day before announcement of first budget of the new coalition government, the ruling allies on Thursday expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

They expressed their confidence at a dinner hosted by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for all political parties in the coalition government.

“The current political situation in the country was discussed. Leaders of all political parties of the unity government expressed confidence in the prime minister,” said a press release issued by PPP’s Central Secretariat.

Prime Minister Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool, Shahzain Bugti, Khalid Magsi, Aslam Bhootani, Agha Hassan Baloch and Aimal Wali Khan attended the dinner.

Shehbaz for tapping vast potential of Pak-Iran trade, economic cooperation

The coalition partners vowed to combat current economic and political crisis together. “Together we will take the country out of all kinds of crises,” the leaders were quoted as saying. They also discussed in detail the budget and gave advice to PM Sharif.

All the leaders also lauded the efforts of former president Zardari to keep the ruling alliance intact.

Yousuf Raza Gilani, Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Faisal Sabz­wari, Syed Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Ghafoor Haideri, Israr Tareen, Malik Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah were also present at the dinner.

Pak-Iran trade

Prime Minister Sharif on Thursday called for removing trade barriers between Pakistan and Iran and stressed the need for tapping the vast potential of trade and economic cooperation.

According to the PM Office, Mr Sharif, during his meeting with Iranian Ambassador Seyed Ali Mohammad Hossenei, emphasised the need for early finalisation of the Polan-Gwadar power project that would provide additional 100MW from Iran to Pakistan.

PM Sharif thanked Iran for its timely assistance in controlling forest fire in Balochistan. He highlighted the importance of close fraternal ties between the two countries based on shared geography, common heritage and people-to-people linkages.

Ambassador Hossenei reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Loadshedding

Prime Minister Sharif was briefed on the latest electricity and loadshedding situation by the power ministry officials.

PM Sharif said there was a need to work collectively to eliminate loadshedding, adding that the hardship faced by people should be reduced.

Meanwhile, talking to his adviser on political and public affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, who called on him here, Prime Minister Sharif said the government had fulfilled the promise of providing wheat flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a low price.

After the provision of cheaper wheat flour in Abbottabad and Peshawar, the supply to other areas of the province would start very soon, he added.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2022