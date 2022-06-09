Mohammad Hasnain cleared to bowl again after remodelling action

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been cleared to bowl again after remodelling his action, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was banned from bowling after his action was reported during his Big Bash League stint with the Sydney Thunder earlier this year.

Under ICC rules, an illegal bowling action is one in which the bowler's elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques had accused Hasnain of “chucking” during a Big Bash match in January, telling him “nice throw, mate” at one stage.

Biomechanical testing in Lahore subsequently confirmed he breached the 15-degree limit for elbow extension on certain deliveries.

The PCB said it was now “within the 15-degree level of tolerance”.

“As such, he can now resume bowling in international cricket and all domestic cricket worldwide,” the PCB statement read.

Hasnain underwent a reassessment of his bowling action last month in Lahore and the report has been verified by Cricket Australia's independent experts, the board added.

Meanwhile, Hasnain has signed to play for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred.

He is one of the tournament's new 'wildcard' signings, with teams being granted a fourth overseas slot in their squads during the second season of the pioneering 100 balls per side event.

'Wildcards' in the men's draw will be paid 50,000 pounds ($63,000), with their female equivalents earning 15,000 punds ($19,000) in a competition where eight specially created sides, rather than the traditional 18 English first-class counties, field both men's and women's teams.

“I'm overjoyed to be joining Oval Invincibles,” he said in a statement.

“The Hundred looked like great fun last year and I can't wait to get involved.

“The opportunity to play alongside stars like Sunil Narine, Jason Roy and the Curran brothers (Sam and Tom) is hugely exciting. I'm really looking forward to getting back out on the field again.”