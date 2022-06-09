DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2022

Mohammad Hasnain cleared to bowl again after remodelling action

AFP | Reuters Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 08:54pm
A file photo of pacer Mohammad Hasnain. — PSL/File
A file photo of pacer Mohammad Hasnain. — PSL/File

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been cleared to bowl again after remodelling his action, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was banned from bowling after his action was reported during his Big Bash League stint with the Sydney Thunder earlier this year.

Under ICC rules, an illegal bowling action is one in which the bowler's elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques had accused Hasnain of “chucking” during a Big Bash match in January, telling him “nice throw, mate” at one stage.

Biomechanical testing in Lahore subsequently confirmed he breached the 15-degree limit for elbow extension on certain deliveries.

The PCB said it was now “within the 15-degree level of tolerance”.

“As such, he can now resume bowling in international cricket and all domestic cricket worldwide,” the PCB statement read.

Hasnain underwent a reassessment of his bowling action last month in Lahore and the report has been verified by Cricket Australia's independent experts, the board added.

Meanwhile, Hasnain has signed to play for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred.

He is one of the tournament's new 'wildcard' signings, with teams being granted a fourth overseas slot in their squads during the second season of the pioneering 100 balls per side event.

'Wildcards' in the men's draw will be paid 50,000 pounds ($63,000), with their female equivalents earning 15,000 punds ($19,000) in a competition where eight specially created sides, rather than the traditional 18 English first-class counties, field both men's and women's teams.

“I'm overjoyed to be joining Oval Invincibles,” he said in a statement.

“The Hundred looked like great fun last year and I can't wait to get involved.

“The opportunity to play alongside stars like Sunil Narine, Jason Roy and the Curran brothers (Sam and Tom) is hugely exciting. I'm really looking forward to getting back out on the field again.”

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 09, 2022 09:21pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Charter of the economy
Updated 09 Jun, 2022

Charter of the economy

There first needs to be an agreement that cynical politicking over the economy should not be a means to gain public support.
By-election test
09 Jun, 2022

By-election test

EVEN though the appointment of a new governor in Punjab has somewhat reduced political uncertainty in the ...
Brutish behaviour
09 Jun, 2022

Brutish behaviour

IT has unfortunately become the norm in Pakistan for many members of the legal community to display uncouth ...
Energy crisis
Updated 08 Jun, 2022

Energy crisis

It is clear no single party can provide the solution to the chronic problems that plague Pakistan’s energy sector.
Unacceptable language
08 Jun, 2022

Unacceptable language

IT beggars belief that lawmakers would throw around statements that make them appear indistinguishable from the...
Livestock precautions
08 Jun, 2022

Livestock precautions

WITH around a month left before Eidul Azha, livestock markets have begun to spring up offering sacrificial animals...