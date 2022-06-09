DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2022

Hindu temple vandalised in Karachi's Korangi area

Imtiaz Ali Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 03:18pm
A Hindu temple was vandalised in Karachi on Wednesday. — Screengrab
A Hindu temple was vandalised in Karachi on Wednesday. — Screengrab

A group of unidentified people vandalised a Hindu temple in the Korangi area of Karachi on Wednesday night, desecrating an idol.

According to an FIR registered at the Korangi police station, five men on motorcycles stopped by the temple late last night and inquired about the whereabouts of the pundit (caretaker).

"At that time, there were just two workers inside the temple and they were painting the walls. When they told the men attackers that the pundit wasn't available, the suspects started pelting stones at an idol," the complainant, Sanjeev Kumar, said.

"They also threatened the workers and then fled from the crime scene," he revealed.

Meanwhile, Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Bashir Memon told Dawn.com that the temple was located inside a hall of a house in the area and renovation work was under way there.

He said that a case against the miscreants has been registered under sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police are further trying to obtain CCTV footage of the area to arrest the suspects as soon as possible, SSP Memon added.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Bunny
Jun 09, 2022 02:30pm
the fact that this is getting national level importance it self shows that the government is taking this issue seriously . minorities feel safe when such news becomes public . their plight comes to every one's notice .
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar
Jun 09, 2022 02:35pm
Let us see if OIC condemns this
Reply Recommend 0
Fazal ur Rehman
Jun 09, 2022 02:35pm
Condemnable. Tolerance and restraint should be exercised. Leaders at the helm of affairs should play their role and restrain these unscrupulous elements from tarnishing the image of the country. We should not take the path that been taken in our neighborhood.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Jun 09, 2022 02:42pm
I condemn this sacrilegious act. We must protect the rights of our minorities and make them feel at home in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
KhanRA
Jun 09, 2022 02:42pm
A shame that we take out our anger for Nupur Sharma/Gyanvapi against our own people.
Reply Recommend 0
AndYou!
Jun 09, 2022 02:46pm
Arrest them fast, can’t tolerate or allow such things to happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jun 09, 2022 02:49pm
Shouldn’t happen! Very wrong practice . Should be punished.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Umar
Jun 09, 2022 02:49pm
Idiots and stupid people. What's the difference between you and BJP
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jun 09, 2022 02:53pm
Difference is when they get caught in Pakistan they get jail time while in India they are praised as heros by their government
Reply Recommend 0
Daddu Charger
Jun 09, 2022 03:03pm
Sad news, unfortunately we are slowly turning into India
Reply Recommend 0
murtaza
Jun 09, 2022 03:04pm
The retards that did this should be held to account and sent to prison for a minimum of 10years, as a lesson for any other who is thinking of doing something similar.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 09, 2022 03:10pm
Please no retaliation.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 09, 2022 03:15pm
@nouman, Mr. nouman, "Difference is when they get caught in Pakistan they get jail time while in India they are praised as heros by their government" Yes, you are right. The Hindus in India vandalise Masjid, Dargah and become hero. But in Pakistan the accused people get punishment.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Charter of the economy
Updated 09 Jun, 2022

Charter of the economy

There first needs to be an agreement that cynical politicking over the economy should not be a means to gain public support.
By-election test
09 Jun, 2022

By-election test

EVEN though the appointment of a new governor in Punjab has somewhat reduced political uncertainty in the ...
Brutish behaviour
09 Jun, 2022

Brutish behaviour

IT has unfortunately become the norm in Pakistan for many members of the legal community to display uncouth ...
Energy crisis
Updated 08 Jun, 2022

Energy crisis

It is clear no single party can provide the solution to the chronic problems that plague Pakistan’s energy sector.
Unacceptable language
08 Jun, 2022

Unacceptable language

IT beggars belief that lawmakers would throw around statements that make them appear indistinguishable from the...
Livestock precautions
08 Jun, 2022

Livestock precautions

WITH around a month left before Eidul Azha, livestock markets have begun to spring up offering sacrificial animals...