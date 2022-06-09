Hindu temple vandalised in Karachi's Korangi area

A group of unidentified people vandalised a Hindu temple in the Korangi area of Karachi on Wednesday night, desecrating an idol.

According to an FIR registered at the Korangi police station, five men on motorcycles stopped by the temple late last night and inquired about the whereabouts of the pundit (caretaker).

"At that time, there were just two workers inside the temple and they were painting the walls. When they told the men attackers that the pundit wasn't available, the suspects started pelting stones at an idol," the complainant, Sanjeev Kumar, said.

"They also threatened the workers and then fled from the crime scene," he revealed.

Meanwhile, Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Bashir Memon told Dawn.com that the temple was located inside a hall of a house in the area and renovation work was under way there.

He said that a case against the miscreants has been registered under sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police are further trying to obtain CCTV footage of the area to arrest the suspects as soon as possible, SSP Memon added.