Today's Paper | June 09, 2022

Insinuations regarding Shaukat Tarin by journalist Shaheen Sehbai, others baseless propaganda: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.com Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 12:15am
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar. – ISPR/File

The military's media wing on Wednesday rejected claims made by journalist Shaheen Sehbai insinuating that PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin was asked to switch sides and abandon the PTI-led government at the centre.

Former finance minister Tarin also said he was never asked by "anyone in the establishment" to "leave" PTI Chairman Imran Khan, whose term as prime minister came to an unceremonious end in April.

"I categorically deny what has been attributed to me by Shaheen Sehbai. I was never asked by anyone in the establishment to leave Imran Khan and join [the] Shehbaz Sharif government," he said on Twitter.

Tarin's tweet appears to be a rebuttal to an early morning tweet by Sehbai, in which the latter had said: "NEUTRAL EXPOSED: I am going to write soon about WHY the Chief Neutral, proved by Shaukat Tarin as Non-Neutral as he asked Tarin to betray Imran Khan and help Shehbaz, is so sensitive and DEAD SCARED about his remaining four months in office. Something fishy, intriguing, alarming, unpatriotic."

Sehbai, however, in his tweet did not mention if Tarin was asked to resign or by whom.

The word neutral, used frequently by Imran Khan and his party, is now widely read as a reference to the military, which has been consistently claiming that it remained apolitical and had nothing to do with the mechanics of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. However, since Imran's ouster, the army leadership has come under criticism on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also took exception to Sehbai's remarks, calling them "baseless propaganda".

"The insinuations by Shaheen Sehbai and some others on social media quoting the former finance minister are baseless propaganda," a statement issued less than two hours after Tarin's tweet said. "The same has also been duly rebutted by Shaukat Tarin himself."

"Peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies against the institution and its leadership to promote vested interests is condemnable and [the] institution reserves the right to take legal action against those involved," it concluded.

Sehbai, in response, said Tarin himself had broken the news of being asked to assist the coalition government in dealing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In May, Tarin had claimed that the PML-N-led coalition government sought his expertise to lift the crumbling economy, saying he refused to do so until a caretaker setup was installed and fresh elections were announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Yes they [the current government leaders] did,” Tarin had said when asked during a press conference whether any request had been made by the leaders of the new coalition government for help to boost the economy.

“But I have made it very clear that I cannot do that. We believe that the time has come for fresh elections and if elections are called immediately and a caretaker setup is put in place, I will be there for any help,” the former finance minister had said.

Comments (24)
Irfan
Jun 09, 2022 12:13am
Someone is lying but who?
Reply Recommend 0
To be honest
Jun 09, 2022 12:18am
it sounds Shaukat Tarin had done wonders as for as turnaround of economy is concerned, he couldnt run his own bank, and never been as successful as finance minister as even Hafeez Sheikh let alone Ishaq Dar
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
Jun 09, 2022 12:19am
Imran Khan wants to bully a sitting Army Chief to resign. Bani Gala has grown more powerful than the entire GHQ.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Syed
Jun 09, 2022 12:21am
Old is not always Gold, sometimes it is rotten!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 09, 2022 12:21am
Prosecute them under military laws and punish them severely. Nobody is untouchable.
Reply Recommend 0
Annie
Jun 09, 2022 12:29am
My advice to you is to ignore these irritants. Learn from our great actor Meera who does not care at all what anyone says about her. I think she is a legend. She even called the video against her a fake. She is queen. Kindly follow her example.
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Jun 09, 2022 12:31am
Tarin was asked but not that bluntly, he was asked to go above party lines and help present government, which is OK to do, and he should do it.
Reply Recommend 0
Harunur Rashid
Jun 09, 2022 12:33am
What is the truth?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Masroor
Jun 09, 2022 12:34am
You nurtured the snake. Now taste the bite
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 09, 2022 12:35am
Military is not saint. They have been interfering in Govt. affairs always.
Reply Recommend 0
Harunur Rashid
Jun 09, 2022 12:35am
@Irfan, Military establishment . If they are neutral then why they have come and clarify things .
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 09, 2022 12:35am
It is only getting interesting each day. Let the fun continue.
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned citizen
Jun 09, 2022 12:35am
Election is the only way out from this uncertain political & economic situation. Let sanity prevail!
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Jun 09, 2022 12:36am
Seems like this insinuating fella was brought forth for a specific purpose. Who is pulling his strings?
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Jun 09, 2022 12:38am
Denial is not enough, give them a good dose for baseless propaganda.
Reply Recommend 0
UsmanM
Jun 09, 2022 12:39am
Boys will remain Boys
Reply Recommend 0
Matt
Jun 09, 2022 12:41am
Army knows what's been cooked. We should stay out of it.
Reply Recommend 0
Bot
Jun 09, 2022 12:49am
Neutrals (NOT)
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Jun 09, 2022 12:50am
As the saying goes , “ No smoke without Fire “ . I rather believe Shaheen Sehbai then ISPR .
Reply Recommend 0
Bot
Jun 09, 2022 12:50am
@Hanif, Let him choose
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Jun 09, 2022 12:53am
I suspect he is living abroad
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jun 09, 2022 12:56am
@Concerned citizen, IkN will call another Dharna after fresh elections...
Reply Recommend 0
Joker
Jun 09, 2022 01:01am
Aaaaaaaaaarrrrrgh!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Jun 09, 2022 01:02am
Army should not involve itself in politics. It’s possible that this story is made up by journalist but the establishment has indulged in politicking in the past, so obviously people will always suspect something.
Reply Recommend 0

