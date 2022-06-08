DAWN.COM Logo

22 killed as passenger van plunges into ravine near Balochistan's Killa Saifullah: official

Ghalib Nihad Published June 8, 2022
An ambulance at the site if the accident. — Photo provided by author
Twenty-two people were killed and a child was injured when a passenger van travelling on the Zhob National Highway in Balochistan plunged hundreds of feet into a ravine near Killa Saifullah on Wednesday morning.

The ill-fated van, with approximately 23 people on board, had left Loralai for Zhob, the district's deputy commissioner, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim told Dawn.com.

"The vehicle fell from a hilltop near Akhtarzai and 22 travellers aboard were reportedly killed in the accident," he said.

Akhtarzai is a tribal area located at an elevation of 1,572 metres in Zhob.

Rescue 1122 officials said that a minor boy was injured in the accident and was referred to Quetta for medical treatment.

The bodies of all the deceased passengers, they added, have been shifted to the Killa Saifullah District Headquarters Hospital. The deceased included five children, five women, and 11 men.

The DC said that an emergency had been imposed at hospitals located in the area, and said teams from Quetta had been called in for the rescue operation, which ended at around 1pm.

Immediately after the accident was reported, condolences started pouring in. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the incident. In a tweet, the Pakistan Peoples Party media cell said that the party chairman has extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

Bilawal urged authorities to ensure adequate medical treatment for the injured persons and called on them to take steps to avoid such accidents in the future.

