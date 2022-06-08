DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 08, 2022

Pakistan trying to reopen door for shrimp exports to US: ambassador

Anwar Iqbal Published June 8, 2022 - Updated June 8, 2022 07:35am
Workers sort shrimps at the auction hall in Karachi Fish Harbour.— File
Workers sort shrimps at the auction hall in Karachi Fish Harbour.— File

WASHINGTON: Pakistan is trying to remove the misunderstandings that have led to the suspension of shrimp exports to the United States, the country’s ambassador to the US Masood Khan said after meeting a delegation of Pakistani businessmen.

“It’s a genuine concern. We will take it up with American authorities after collecting the required data from Karachi and Islamabad,” Ambassador Khan told Dawn after the meeting on Monday. “This door must be opened, and we would strive to do so.”

Sea food export is Pakistan’s 5th largest foreign exchange earner and shrimps are an important part of this trade. Pakistan earns about $400 million from shrimps, which are now mostly exported to China.

At the center of the dispute is a little, 3X2 feet box known as the Turtle Extruder Device (TED), which allows turtles to escape a fishing net. Like other countries around the globe, the US also considers turtles an endangered species, and in 2018, Washington suspended shrimp imports from Pakistan because local fishermen were not using this device.

“If the US restriction is removed, we can easily increase our shrimp exports by $150 million,” said Muslim S. Mohammedi, chairman of the Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association.

Last year, Pakistan exported about $380 million worth of shrimp and this year, it’s close to meeting the $400 target. The European Union also restricted shrimp imports from Pakistan in 2012 over sanitation concerns. Mr. Mohammedi said EU inspectors had concerns about storage and other facilities in Pakistan, not about the sea itself. But environment experts warn that sea pollution could also become a major issue if the situation does not improve.

The US concern, however, revolves around TED. A senior US State Department official Ervin Massinga visited Pakistan in 2019 but was not satisfied with what he saw, so the restriction remains. Apparently, Pakistani fishermen had installed the TED in their nets, but US inspectors concluded that the devices were only installed for the purposes of the inspection and were not in regular use.

“One TED box costs only about 6,000 rupees, so we have no problem installing them,” said Mr. Mohammedi. The device leaves a space in the net that allows turtles to crawl out even if netted. Explaining why it’s important to reopen the US market, Mr. Mohammed said the US was the world’s largest market for shrimps and US buyers pay better than others.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Energy crisis
Updated 08 Jun, 2022

Energy crisis

It is clear no single party can provide the solution to the chronic problems that plague Pakistan’s energy sector.
Unacceptable language
08 Jun, 2022

Unacceptable language

IT beggars belief that lawmakers would throw around statements that make them appear indistinguishable from the...
Livestock precautions
08 Jun, 2022

Livestock precautions

WITH around a month left before Eidul Azha, livestock markets have begun to spring up offering sacrificial animals...
Toxic narrative
Updated 07 Jun, 2022

Toxic narrative

When officials linked to India’s ruling party publicly started attacking Islam’s sacred figures, a red line was crossed.
Electoral roll controversy
07 Jun, 2022

Electoral roll controversy

THE Election Commission of Pakistan finds itself in the middle of another needless controversy. The commission...
Shadow economy
07 Jun, 2022

Shadow economy

THERE’S no right way of accurately measuring the undocumented part of an economy. Hence, the size of Pakistan’s...