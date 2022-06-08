DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 08, 2022

Kuwaiti firm plans energy projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Bureau Report Published June 8, 2022 - Updated June 8, 2022 09:42am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday issued three letters of intent (LOIs) to EnerTech Holding, a state-owned entity of Kuwait, to execute renewable energy projects to help achieve sustainable urban growth in the province.

EnerTech Holding had signed multiple memoranda of understanding with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government at the Dubai Expo 2020, including the development and implementation of green hydrogen, urban development, food processing and integrated tourism zones (ITZs).

The LOIs were issued at a ceremony chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, according to a statement. The Kuwaiti company will invest $250 million in establishing two green hydrogen projects on run-of-the-river hydel plants of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia.

The proposed project sites include 84MW Matiltan hydropower project and 69MW Lawi hydropower project. The company will also invest $750 million to build a satellite and smart city in Khanpur. The project on completion is expected to bring huge investment and generate economic activities in the province. Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Khan said his government had signed 44 MoUs worth $8 billion with foreign investment companies at the Dubai Expo. He appreciated EnerTech Holding for making investment in the province and said the provincial government would extend all-out support to the company.

The chief minister said the Kuwaiti investment would open new avenues of foreign investment, adding green hydrogen plants would prove to be a milestone in promoting environment-friendly energy.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Energy crisis
Updated 08 Jun, 2022

Energy crisis

It is clear no single party can provide the solution to the chronic problems that plague Pakistan’s energy sector.
Unacceptable language
08 Jun, 2022

Unacceptable language

IT beggars belief that lawmakers would throw around statements that make them appear indistinguishable from the...
Livestock precautions
08 Jun, 2022

Livestock precautions

WITH around a month left before Eidul Azha, livestock markets have begun to spring up offering sacrificial animals...
Toxic narrative
Updated 07 Jun, 2022

Toxic narrative

When officials linked to India’s ruling party publicly started attacking Islam’s sacred figures, a red line was crossed.
Electoral roll controversy
07 Jun, 2022

Electoral roll controversy

THE Election Commission of Pakistan finds itself in the middle of another needless controversy. The commission...
Shadow economy
07 Jun, 2022

Shadow economy

THERE’S no right way of accurately measuring the undocumented part of an economy. Hence, the size of Pakistan’s...